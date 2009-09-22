Saints hope to move to 3-0 vs. host Bills

Last meeting
In the Saints' first 'home' game after Hurricane Katrina displaced them from the Superdome, they defeated the Bills, 19-7, at the Alamodome, on Oct. 2, 2005.
Streaks
New Orleans has won three of the past five meetings. The overall series is tied at four.
Last week
Drew Brees kept up his hot start to the season with three more touchdown passes as the Saints drilled the Eagles, 48-22. ... The Bills jumped out front early and were never threatened in a 33-20 win over the Buccaneers.
Keep your eye on ...
Brees' aerial display: The Pro Bowl quarterback has nine touchdown passes already this season and has looked nearly unstoppable through the first two weeks. He is using a variety of targets (he has completed passes to 10 different receivers) and now he gets to face a Buffalo team that ranks 31st against the pass.
Darren Sharper's impersonation of Mariano Rivera: The former Pro Bowl safety has made a living throughout his career coming up with game-sealing interceptions. He already has a fourth-quarter pick in each of the first two games and will be ready to make that three in a row if the Bills are trailing late and Trent Edwards is forced to pass the ball down the stretch.
Fred Jackson's multi-purpose skills: In addition to his 220 rushing yards, Jackson has also compiled 108 receiving yards this season. Jackson is getting so much playing time because Marshawn Lynch has been suspended and Lynch will be out again this weekend. Look for Jackson to get plenty of touches as the Bills try to control the clock and keep the Saints' explosive offense off the field.
Did you know?
The Saints are the first team since 1968 (Oakland) to score 45-plus points in their first two games. ... Drew Brees' nine touchdown passes are tied for the most ever through the first two games. ... Bills QB Trent Edwards is 7-6 as a starter at home. ... WR Terrell Owens leads the NFL with 110 TD receptions since 2000.