Saints' home stadium rebranded as Caesars Superdome 

The New Orleans Saints' dome stadium is still super. It just has a new name.

The Saints and Caesars Entertainment announced Monday the formation of a 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership that rebrands the downtown New Orleans facility as the Caesars Superdome. In addition to hosting all Saints home football games, the facility will serve as the site for Super Bowl LIX in 2025 and the 2022 NCAA Men's Final Four.

"This partnership sends a strong message about the positive future for the New Orleans Saints, Caesars Entertainment, and the entire state of Louisiana," Saints Owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. "That message states that companies with the global reach of Caesars Entertainment is investing in our city, state and region. Caesars has long been one of the world's most respected entertainment companies. Caesars is in the midst of creating a first-class, multi-million dollar entertainment facility in downtown New Orleans, this significant investment also demonstrates the strength of their commitment to our state and region. We are proud to partner with a company that is dedicated to the economic growth of our city, state and region."

The stadium was originally known as the Louisiana Superdome, but had been named the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the past nine years. With a capacity of 73,000-plus, the dome has provided the Saints with one of the stronger home-field advantages in the NFL.

Other annual events that will continue to be held at the Caesars Superdome include the Sugar Bowl, Essence Festival, the Bayou Classic football game between Grambling State and Southern University, the New Orleans Bowl and the Louisiana State High School Athletic Association Football Championships, as well as concerts and College Football Playoff games.