Saints' Dennis Allen believes Drew Brees tweet was 'made in jest,' doesn't anticipate QB returning to NFL

Drew Brees caused a stir online over the weekend by tweeting he "may play football again."
Saints coach Dennis Allen isn't buying the idea of Brees returning to the NFL.
"My wife's the one that told me about it because I don't follow social media. I thought 'well, that's interesting. That'll bring up some questions tomorrow at the golf tournament,'" Allen said Monday, via WDSU's Fletcher Mackel. "Certainly, I think it was a comment made in jest and we certainly haven't had any conversations in that regard.
"I don't really want to live in those hypothetical worlds right now. We'll see where it all goes but certainly he caused a lot of interest, that's for sure."
Brees prompted such questions by tweeting about his upcoming plans Sunday:
Brees last played professional football in early 2021, completing 55.8 percent of his passes and throwing three interceptions in a Divisional Round loss to Tampa Bay that ended New Orleans' 2020 season and Brees' career, at least to this point. He's since spent time working for NBC as an analyst and gave no indication prior to Sunday he was considering a return to the field.
As Allen said and as indicated by Brees' mention of "the pickleball tour," there's no reason to see Brees' tweet as anything other than a playful joke. Brees ended his career with a forgettable performance, but a rash of injuries suffered in his final two seasons and his age -- Brees is 43 years old -- leads a level-headed individual to believe his football days are behind him, even if he's still in his social-media prime.