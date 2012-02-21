Saints guard Nicks expects to be paid more than teammate Evans

Published: Feb 21, 2012 at 07:54 AM

New Orleans Saints guard Carl Nicks wants his next contract to be among the most lucrative at his position.

While it stands to reason Nicks, a two-time All-Pro, would receive a big pay day on the free-agent market, it seems less likely he will land that kind of contract from the Saints.

Nicks told Sirius XM NFL radio Tuesday that his next contract should be worth more than the seven-year, $56.7 million deal teammate Jahri Evans signed in 2010. But the Saints have a laundry list of high-priority free agents, starting with franchise quarterback Drew Brees, which makes re-signing Nicks to a long-term deal difficult to achieve.

According to reports, the Saints have yet to make progress with Brees. If the Saints fail to agree to terms with Brees on a multi-year contract, then it's likely they'll place the franchise tag on the former Super Bowl MVP. Brees would earn $14.4 million under the franchise tag in 2012.

In addition to Brees, wide receiver Marques Colston and cornerback Tracy Porter are scheduled to be free agents, none of which helps the chances of Nicks.

