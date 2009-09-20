Saints go into Philadelphia and blow out Eagles

It was over when ...
Saints RB Reggie Bush broke through the heart of the defense on a 19-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. The score put New Orleans comfortably ahead at 41-20 and ended any reasonable chance Philadelphia had of mounting a comeback.
Game ball
Marques Colston's production was down somewhat last year as he struggled with injuries, but he is now fully healthy and is back to torching defensive backs. He made two impressive touchdown catches and finished with eight receptions for 98 yards.
Noteworthy
Eagles CB Asante Samuel left the game with an injury. ... In his first NFL start, Philadelphia QB Kevin Kolb threw for 391 yards, but had three costly interceptions and was sacked twice. ... A week after throwing six touchdown passes, Saints QB Drew Brees added three more. ... New Orleans RB Mike Bell left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.