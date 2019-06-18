Saints GM: New deal for Michael Thomas in discussion

Around the NFL

After the New Orleans Saints extended Cameron Jordan's contract last week, the next man in line for a payday is stud receiver Michael Thomas.

Those talks are under way.

General manager Mickey Loomis told Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio recently that the Saints have had "some conversations" about a new contract for the star receiver but wouldn't go into detail.

"We've had some conversations, and I like keeping that close to the vest until there's something to report, but look, we love what Mike's done for us," Loomis said. "He's a fantastic player, one of the best at his position in the league, and hopefully we can keep him a Saint for a long time as well."

The Saints go-to receiving target, Thomas has become one of the most consistent threats in the entire NFL, compiling 1,000-plus yards and a least 90 catches each of his first three seasons in the league. As Drew Brees' security blanket, the 26-year-old wideout is coming off a 125-catch, 1,405-yard season.

A second-round pick in 2016, Thomas enters the final season of his rookie contract, set to make $1.148 million -- peanuts compared to his worth. There is little doubt the Saints would like to keep their No. 1 target happy and paid. If it doesn't happen in the next few months, however, the franchise tag seems likely for the star receiver.

