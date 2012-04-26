Saints GM Mickey Loomis welcomes wiretapping investigation

"Regarding the eavesdropping, in my 28 or 29 years I have never listened to an opposing teams communications," Loomis said Thursday at a news conference. "I have never asked for the capability to listen to an opposing team's communications. I have never inquired to as to the possibility of listening in on an opposing team's communications and I have never been aware of any capability to listen in on an opposing team's communications at the Superdome or any NFL stadium."