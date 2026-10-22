Saints GM Mickey Loomis asks for patience with team: 'I like the direction we're going'

“I like the direction we’re going,” Loomis said. “We’re a young, developing team and you know, we have to recognize that. I recognize that. We’ve got a young coach (23) games into his career. And that’s where we’re at.”

Loomis' stance is justifiable. Coach Kellen Moore is only in his second season as a first-time head coach. Quarterback Tyler Shough is six games into his first full season as the Saints' starting quarterback. By some measures, they're only just getting started.

“I think the expectations are a lot greater than what his résumé is so far,” Loomis said of Shough.

The factual statements made by Loomis might reset expectations for some, but it's difficult to reconcile with the optimism that followed the Saints from a strong finish to 2025 into a hopeful 2026. Some saw this season as the one in which New Orleans would take a leap, perhaps even winning a wide-open NFC South.

The results haven't yet matched such high expectations. Shough has showed glimpses of his potential, producing impressive second-half performances early in the season before the Saints entered a rut that dragged them to the bottom of the division. Moore's offensive expertise hasn't produced the improvement many saw coming for the Saints yet, either, leading to some questions of whether he'll be in New Orleans beyond 2026.

“That’s for later down the road,” Loomis said of an evaluation of Moore. “Like I said, he’s 23 games into his career and with a rebuilding team. Let’s not forget that, you know. But I like what I see.”

There are valid reasons for the Saints' slow start, including the absence of first-round pick Jordyn Tyson, whose selection was made with the intent of building an aerial attack that could hit opposing defenses from multiple angles. But when Tyson suffered a preseason hamstring injury that has kept him off the field to star the season, most who were familiar with Tyson's injury-riddled collegiate career weren't surprised that the biggest red flag on his resume had already become a problem.

Loomis remains optimistic about his decision to draft Tyson at No. 8 overall.

“The injury that he has (now) is not the same injury that he had before,” Loomis said, referring to Tyson's past hamstring injuries suffered while at Arizona State. “So those can happen. They can happen to any player. It’s unfortunate that it happened at the very beginning of his career, but hopefully this is the one and only injury that he has.

“We're really encouraged by what we saw in training camp when he was practicing before he got injured, and we're looking forward to having him back.”

Ultimately, results will determine the Saints' future. A third straight losing season will ramp up pressure on Loomis, one of the longest-tenured general managers in North American pro sports who also spent nearly a decade overseeing Benson's NBA franchise, the New Orleans Pelicans.

Week 6 represented an encouraging first step. They'll need more in order to cool off the heat applied by ownership.