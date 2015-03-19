Around the NFL

Saints give Keenan Lewis more guaranteed money

Published: Mar 19, 2015 at 02:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints pacified an unhappy Keenan Lewis by re-working the corner's contract.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Lewis had his deal re-done to add more guaranteed money. The move also gave the Saints a bit more salary-cap room this season.

Rapoport adds that Lewis will receive $10.45 million in additional guarantees, and the Saints converted much of his 2015 and 2016 salaries into bonuses. Per Katherine Terrell of The Times-Picayune, New Orleans dropped his base salary to $850,000 in 2015 and $2.7 million in 2016 -- his $4.75 million base in 2017 remains unchanged.

After being unhappy about all the recent changes, Lewis, a native of the city's West Bank, said last week he wasn't going anywhere. Getting his money up front will help ensure the cornerback isn't leaving New Orleans for at least the next several seasons.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to Chris Borland's sudden retirement and discusses Philip Rivers' future in San Diego. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys activate WR Amari Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cowboys is finally close to being back to full strength. Dallas announced Wednesday Amari Cooper has been activated from the COVID list.
news

Kenny Vaccaro retiring from NFL after eight seasons to launch esports organization

Longtime NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro announced his retirement on Wednesday. Vaccaro will now focus on a future in esports with his new organization, G1.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 1

The Cardinals could welcome two of their top players back in time for a Week 13 contest against the Bears. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Wednesday.
news

Nick Sirianni 'hopeful' Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) will start vs. Jets

Eagles QB ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is dealing with an ankle injury, but coach Nick Sirianni is optimistic that the second-year signal-caller will be ready for Sunday's game against the Jets.
news

Giants HC Joe Judge not ruling QB Daniel Jones (neck) out for Week 13

After it was reported Tuesday that Daniel Jones could miss Week 13 with a neck injury, Giants HC Joe Judge said Wednesday that the team has not yet ruled its QB1 out for Sunday's road game against the Dolphins.
news

Zack Martin: O-line bears responsibility for Cowboys' run-game struggles

Discussions surrounding the Cowboys' ineffectual running game have primarily centered on Ezekiel Elliott and his banged-up knee. But Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin said the offensive line takes some of the blame for the stagnant ground game.
news

Cardinals' TD-machine James Conner hopes to stick around Arizona for more than one season

When RB James Conner hit free agency in the spring, his options were "limited," as he put it. In the desert, Conner has been rejuvenated, and he hopes to stick around for longer than just one season.
news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon, Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette among NFL Players of the Week

The 2017 draft class is well represented in the latest edition of Players of the Week, with Bengals RB Joe Mixon and Bucs RB Leonard Fournette among the players receiving recognition for their standout Week 12 performances.
news

Chargers optimistic they can cling to postseason spot in 'wide open' AFC

Despite a 6-5 record and an up-and-down season, the Los Angeles Chargers are optimistic about their playoff chances amid a wide-open AFC.
news

Bills defense preparing for life without star CB Tre'Davious White: 'There's some big shoes to fill'

The Bills defense prepares for life without star cornerback Tre'Davious White, who sustained a season-ending knee injury on Thanksgiving. 
news

Cowboys DT Trysten Hill's two-game suspension for postgame punch vs. Raiders reduced to one game

After initially suspending Cowboys defensive tackle ﻿Trysten Hill﻿ two games for actions following Dallas' Thanksgiving game against the Raiders, the NFL has decided to reduce his suspension to one game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski on Tony Gonzalez's 100-yard games record: 'I'm coming for it' 

Gronk has done it all in his NFL career but a 100-yard effort in Week 12 has the Bucs TE thinking about breaking a record held by HOF TE Tony Gonzalez.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW