Saints give Keenan Lewis more guaranteed money

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Lewis had his deal re-done to add more guaranteed money. The move also gave the Saints a bit more salary-cap room this season.
Rapoport adds that Lewis will receive $10.45 million in additional guarantees, and the Saints converted much of his 2015 and 2016 salaries into bonuses. Per Katherine Terrell of The Times-Picayune, New Orleans dropped his base salary to $850,000 in 2015 and $2.7 million in 2016 -- his $4.75 million base in 2017 remains unchanged.
After being unhappy about all the recent changes, Lewis, a native of the city's West Bank, said last week he wasn't going anywhere. Getting his money up front will help ensure the cornerback isn't leaving New Orleans for at least the next several seasons.
