Saints get back to .500 with win over Raiders

Published: Nov 18, 2012 at 11:27 AM

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes, and Malcolm Jenkins returned an interception for a score to get the New Orleans Saints back to .500 with a 38-17 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Lance Moore caught two touchdown passes, and Mark Ingram ran for a TD as the Saints (5-5) won for the fifth time in six games since an 0-4 start. They are in position to make a late-season playoff run despite the season-long distraction from the bounty scandal.

The Raiders (3-7) lost their third consecutive game under first-year coach Dennis Allen as their banged-up defense got picked apart by Brees' precision passing. Oakland has allowed 135 points in those defeats -- the most in a three-game span for the franchise since allowing 141 in the first three games in 1961.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL, NFLPA agree to modify concussion protocols following completion of Tua Tagovailoa investigation

The NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement on modified concussion protocols that will take effect this Sunday.

news

NFL Concussion Diagnosis and Management Protocol (PDF)

news

NFL-NFLPA joint statement on investigation into handling of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's concussion protocol

The parties have completed their joint review of the application of the NFL's Concussion Protocol following the injury to Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during their game on September 25, 2022.

news

Joint NFL-NFLPA Statement: Joint Review of the Application of the NFL's Concussion Protocol

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE