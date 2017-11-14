Around the NFL

Saints' games vs. Rams, Panthers get flex treatment

Published: Nov 14, 2017 at 09:22 AM

Get out the bent-arm emojis -- it's flexing season.

As we move into the latter portion of the 2017 slate, game times are suddenly subject to change. Records and stakes matter!

The Week 12 schedule gets a little jucier in the late afternoon slot, with New Orleans' matchup against the Los Angeles Rams moving to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The move, however, means the Rams-Saints won't be flexed to Sunday Night Football, as some had speculated it could have. In the same week, Tennessee at Indianapolis stays in the 1 p.m. slot but moves to FOX.

In Week 13, a major NFC South battle moves into the national slot with the Carolina at New Orleans game shifting to 4:25 p.m. ET and staying on FOX. Denver at Miami will move to FOX, but stay in the 1 p.m. ET time slot.

While those changes sure are appetizing, the original (and still delicious) Sunday Night Football entrees remain the same. The prime-time slot doesn't see any changes for neither Week 12 nor Week 13.

The updated schedule is below.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners DE Charles Omenihu arrested on charge of misdemeanor domestic violence

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence following an alleged incident with his girlfriend, according to the San Jose (Calif.) Police Department.

news

NFL announces Super Bowl LVII officiating crew; five of eight officials have prior SB experience

With less than three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVII, the NFL has announced the officiating crew for the season's biggest game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ezekiel Elliott wants to remain with Cowboys: 'Can't predict the future, but definitely want to be here'

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is hoping to return to Dallas for his eighth season with the club coming off his worst season statistically.

news

Patriots expected to hire Bill O'Brien as new offensive coordinator

New England Patriots are expected to hire Bill O'Brien as their next offensive coordinator, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady on future: 'If I knew what I was going to (expletive) do, I would've already (expletive) done it'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn't ready to talk about his future on his recent "Let's Go!" podcast.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen does not believe he'll need surgery on right elbow, just 'rest and recovery'

Bills QB Josh Allen on Monday said he doesn't believe an operation will be necessary on a right elbow injury he played through over the course of the 2022 season.

news

Ravens claim ex-Cowboy CB Trayvon Mullen, Lamar Jackson's cousin

As the Baltimore Ravens brace for another offseason attempting to lock up Lamar Jackson, they're adding a family member to the fold after claiming Jackson's cousin, cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen expects to re-sign Daniel Jones, hopes to retain Saquon Barkley

As the Giants enter the offseason, the team will be looking at all options, including re-signing quarterback Daniel Jones and trying to retain running back Saquon Barkley. "This is a special team to me ... we'd like to have all the guys back, I really would, but there's a business side to it," general manager Joe Schoen said Monday.

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) doing OK, has mindset to play vs. Bengals

Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain he suffered in Saturday's Divisional Round win over the Jaguars, and that the QB's mindset heading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game vs. the Bengals.

news

Bengals continue to prove doubters wrong: 'They keep talking us down, and we'll keep showing up'

The Bengals are done being counted out. Following Sunday's 27-10 shellacking of the second-seeded Bills in a snowy Western New York, Bengals players released pent-up frustration after being doubted all week -- and all season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE