Saints' games vs. Rams, Panthers get flex treatment

The Week 12 schedule gets a little jucier in the late afternoon slot, with New Orleans' matchup against the Los Angeles Rams moving to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The move, however, means the Rams-Saints won't be flexed to Sunday Night Football, as some had speculated it could have. In the same week, Tennessee at Indianapolis stays in the 1 p.m. slot but moves to FOX.