Saints focus on next title run rather than Super Bowl hangover

» Backup quarterback is the one area where the Saints look to be anything but sound. They said good-bye to 18-year veteran Mark Brunell, who has since joined the New York Jets, convinced he could not carry the load if anything happened to Brees, and signed nine-year veteran Patrick Ramsey. But Ramsey, a Tulane product, has mostly struggled in practice since his late arrival. Chase Daniel, a 2009 undrafted free agent whom the Saints signed after he was cut by Washington, hasn't been much better. The other quarterback in camp is Sean Canfield, a seventh-round draft pick from Oregon State who has almost no chance of landing the No. 2 spot. "These reps are going to be important to (Ramsey), and Chase is further along, just because he knows the system," Payton said. "But those two are working hard at it. We'll keep looking at them and get into some games and really find out what we have with both of those players."