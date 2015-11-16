Saints fire Rob Ryan following defensive meltdown

"I'm disappointed for Rob that it didn't work out," Payton said on WWL-AM, according to The Times-Picayune. "He's a guy who's respected greatly, not only in the locker room, but by his peers and we just had to at some point look closely and begin to at least give this an option because the direction we were going wasn't good. We really struggled with substitutions, getting lined up and getting our guys the defensive call and being able to function."