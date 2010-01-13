Saints fan Wesley Warren named NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid

Saints fan Wesley Warren, 7, of Metairie, LA., was chosen as this year's NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid, it was announced today. On February 7, she will hand the game ball to an official moments before kickoff of Super Bowl XLIV in front of more than 72,000 fans in Miami and a worldwide television audience on CBS.
More than 20,000 young fans nationwide entered the NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest online at NFLRUSH.com, the NFL's official website for kids. To be eligible, they pledged to be active for 60 minutes a day and answered two questions about the importance of health and fitness.
Wesley's answers focused on how quarterback Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints have taught her the importance of perseverance and being active. In her essay, Wesley wrote, "The Saints have made me realize how important teamwork is and how sometimes you have to work really hard for a long long long time to get what you want." She added, "Drew Brees and the Saints have made me and my friends want to play outside with each other and enjoy our beautiful city. My family always watches the Saints game and after each win we go to the park to celebrate by throwing the football."
Wesley was selected by a panel of NFL players committed to 'playing 60' every day, including Brees, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs, Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk and Buffalo Bills linebacker Paul Posluszny. Her prize includes a trip for her family to Super Bowl XLIV. During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLIV, Wesley will attend Super Bowl Media Day as a reporter for NFLRUSH.com, will be a part of NFL Play 60 Kids' Day at Dolphin Stadium, and will participate in NFL FLAG skills and drills as well as a youth football clinic.
As the exclusive promotional partner of NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest, Cartoon Network will feature Wesley on-air and online in the week leading up to Super Bowl XLIV and also will be on-site at The Big Game to capture her incredible experience as the NFL Super Kid. Cartoon Network promoted the contest across all linear and digital platforms, including CartoonNetwork.com, a premiere youth entertainment destination.
The NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest, in its third year, is part of NFL PLAY 60 which challenges kids across the country to get active for 60 minutes a day. At NFLRUSH.com, youngsters can set fitness goals, get tips from NFL pros and share ideas for staying active for 60 minutes a day.
About NFL PLAY 60
Designed to tackle childhood obesity, NFL PLAY 60 brings together the NFL's long-standing commitment to health and fitness with partner organizations like Cartoon Network. NFL PLAY 60 is also implemented locally, as part of the NFL's in-school, after-school and team-based programs. For more information, visit NFLRUSH.com.
About Cartoon Network
Cartoon Network has long been a leader, as well as committed participant, in pro-social initiatives that motivate and empower kids to lead active and healthy lifestyles. Part of Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. the ad-supported cable service, currently seen in more than 97 million U.S. homes and 166 countries around the world, offers the best in original, acquired and classic entertainment for youth and families and is now available in HD.