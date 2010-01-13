Saints fan Wesley Warren named NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid

Wesley's answers focused on how quarterback Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints have taught her the importance of perseverance and being active. In her essay, Wesley wrote, "The Saints have made me realize how important teamwork is and how sometimes you have to work really hard for a long long long time to get what you want." She added, "Drew Brees and the Saints have made me and my friends want to play outside with each other and enjoy our beautiful city. My family always watches the Saints game and after each win we go to the park to celebrate by throwing the football."