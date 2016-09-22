Saints-Falcons Monday night fantasy preview

Michael Thomas, WR -- FLEX: With Snead out, Thomas is the next best option at wideout for the Saints. It's unclear if they'll slide him into the slot to replace Snead (so far he's played just seven percent of his snaps there) or just keep him outside. Nevertheless, he's a solid flex play in what figures to be a shootout now that Snead's 8.5 targets per game are up for grabs.