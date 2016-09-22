Saints-Falcons Monday night fantasy preview

Struggling to set the perfect fantasy lineup? Let us be your guide. Each week the NFL Fantasy staff will provide you with game-by-game, player-by-player matchup breakdowns in this column to help you set a winning lineup. Think of this as the one-stop shop to crushing your opponent in fantasy football.
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints: 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Falcons
Matt Ryan, QB -- START:Rather shockingly, Ryan is the QB1 overall in fantasy after two weeks. Ryan has a 3-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio and a 78 completion percentage in the red zone, where he struggled mightily last year. The Saints defense is still under-manned in the secondary and the Falcons should be chasing the high-flying Saints.
Falcons RBs -- FLEX:The workload is a near-even split between Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, with the former holding just a slight edge in snaps played. However, Freeman doesn't have the passing game role we expected, as he went without a target in Week 2. Nevertheless, this is the Saints defense, so it's worth trotting out either as high-upside flex plays.
Julio Jones, WR -- START: There's a chance Jones finally goes off this week after seeing just 13 targets in two weeks. He's declared himself ready to roll, and is set to do battle with several inexperienced corners on Monday night.
Mohamed Sanu, WR -- FLEX:In a shootout spot against inferior corners, Sanu could approach the 80-yard, one-touchdown line he posted in Week 1 instead of the three catches for 19 yards in Week 2.
Jacob Tamme, TE -- START: He leads the Falcons in targets after two weeks, so he's worth tossing out in a plus matchup.
Drew Brees, QB -- START: Anytime Drew Brees is playing at home, you do whatever you can to place him in your lineup.
Mark Ingram, RB -- FLEX:The Falcons have allowed the second-most receptions to running backs through two weeks, a trend that has rolled over from last year. They've also ceded the seventh highest yards per carry average to running backs. Ingram has let down fantasy owners thus far, but this is a bounce-back spot.
Brandin Cooks, WR -- START:The Saints top receiver lines up all over the formation so he should avoid Desmond Trufant's coverage enough to go off. He's always a more tantalizing option in shootout games inside the Superdome.
Willie Snead, WR -- SIT (INJURY): Snead was declared out Monday morning, opening up plety of targets for other players. If Snead was in your lineup, look to see if Michael Thomas, Brandon Coleman or Justin Hardy (Falcons) are available on waivers.
Michael Thomas, WR -- FLEX: With Snead out, Thomas is the next best option at wideout for the Saints. It's unclear if they'll slide him into the slot to replace Snead (so far he's played just seven percent of his snaps there) or just keep him outside. Nevertheless, he's a solid flex play in what figures to be a shootout now that Snead's 8.5 targets per game are up for grabs.
Coby Fleener, TE -- START: The Falcons have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends through two weeks, and with Snead out this could potentially be Fleener's time to shine. We still don't feel good about it, but Fleener should get peppered with targets.
Completed Games
Houston Texans at New England Patriots: 8:25 p.m. ET on NFL Network, CBS and Twitter
Texans
Brock Osweiler, QB -- SIT: Osweiler has improved as a passer and lifted the Texans' offense to new heights, but with two middling fantasy performances to date, a road trip against a Bill Belichick-led defense isn't an ideal spot to start him.
Lamar Miller, RB -- START: Miller has seen 25-plus carries in each of his two games as a Texan after never seeing more than 22 as a Dolphin. He's a must-start given his volume. Hopefully he finds his way into the end zone soon to lift his fantasy owners' spirits.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR -- START: You don't sit elite wide receivers consistently getting a high-volume of targets.
Will Fuller, WR -- FLEX: Can he go for 100-plus yards for the third week in a row? That remains to be seen, but no player has been targeted 15-plus yards down the field more than Fuller. His big-play upside combined with high target volume (nine per game) makes him a strong weekly flex play.
Texans D/ST -- START: No defense allows fewer yards per possession (20.5) than the Texans in 2016, and they're facing a rookie quarterback in his first start on a short week. Start the Houston stop unit with confidence.
Patriots
Jacoby Brissett, QB -- SIT: While we believe in Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, there's no reason to be foolish and start Brissett in fantasy.
LeGarrette Blount, RB -- FLEX: In a bit of an upset, Blount's 51 rush attempts and 193 rushing yards both rank fourth in the league. The team has leaned on Blount to help protect their young quarterbacks until Tom Brady returns. The Texans boast a stout front seven, but Blount's volume alone makes him worthy of a flex start.
Julian Edelman, WR -- SIT: While Jimmy Garoppolo kept Edelman's fantasy value afloat, it's simply too risky to trust Brissett to do the same on a short week. Sure, Edelman could play some quarterback as well and elevate his scoring ceiling, but do you really want to roll the dice on that small chance?
Martellus Bennett, TE -- SIT: Bennett showed up big against the Dolphins, but he was a non-factor in Week 1 and is now facing a tough defense with a rookie quarterback. Hard pass.
Rob Gronkowski, TE -- START(?): If Gronk plays, you start him. If he doesn't, well, you do the math.
Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills: 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX
Cardinals
Carson Palmer, QB -- START: Palmer returned to form in Week 2, and is a high-end QB1 against the Bills, who let Ryan Fitzpatrick march up and down the field against them last week.
David Johnson, RB -- START: The best running back in the NFL (yeah, we said it) is a must-start every week. Don't get cute.
Larry Fitzgerald, WR -- START: While many thought Michael Floyd and/or John Brown would lead the passing attack in Arizona, Fitzgerald has largely given his doubters the middle finger while tying for the league-lead with three touchdowns through two weeks. Start Fitzgerald until the end of time. (P.S. We're sorry, Larry, it wasn't personal).
Michael Floyd, WR -- FLEX: Floyd found the end zone last week, but it was on his only catch. He remains the second-most targeted player on the team, though, and makes for a decent flex against a Bills secondary that was put through the ringer by the Jets big-bodied receivers last week.
John Brown, WR -- SIT: Brown is being worked back into the offense slowly after missing much of training camp in the concussion protocol. He can't be started yet. We hope this trend turns around, but it's worrisome so far.
Bills
Tyrod Taylor, QB -- SIT: Were it not for his deep touchdown passes last week (both on broken coverages), Taylor would have posted a miserable fantasy stat line. The Cardinals defense is better than the Jets, so don't risk it with Tygod this week.
LeSean McCoy, RB -- FLEX: With the game script likely putting the Bills behind for much of this contest, Shady's outlook isn't all sunshine and roses. However, he's seen over 50 percent of the Bills' offensive touches so far, and is a flex play with a really safe floor.
Sammy Watkins, WR -- SIT: He's less than 100 percent still (foot), saw his playing time drop from Week 1 to Week 2, and is going to get shadowed by Patrick Peterson. Do. Not. Want.
Charles Clay, TE -- START: You actually own Clay? Go drop him for Jesse James, Vance McDonald, Virgil Green, and so on. Clay's ceiling in this offense is lower than the well in Buffalo Bill's basement.
Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Raiders
Derek Carr, QB -- START: The Titans defense has faced Shaun Hill and Matthew Stafford when he had multiple touchdowns called back from penalties. Don't let the fantasy points against ranking fool you, this group is ripe for the picking and Carr should be able to post solid totals at worst.
Latavius Murray, RB -- FLEX: The Titans are middle-of-the-pack against the run (19th in yards per game, 17th in yards per rush) while Murray is losing snaps and touches to myriad situational backs (Jalen Richard, Jamize Olawale, DeAndre Washington). Murray is a low-end flex play who will likely need to find the end zone to return relative value.
Amari Cooper, WR -- START: Through two weeks, the Titans allow an average of 7.5 receptions for 110.5 receiving yards to opposing No. 1 wide receivers. Cooper is in a prime spot to also find the end zone for the first time this season.
Michael Crabtree, WR -- FLEX: The Titans have done a good job of limiting secondary and tertiary options so far in 2016, but none they've faced have been as good as Crabtree and paired with an ascending quarterback. Crabtree's worth a shot in the flex.
Clive Walford, TE -- SIT: Don't chase his touchdown from last week. His production and role in the offense isn't worthy of fantasy attention yet.
Titans
Marcus Mariota, QB -- START (2QB): If there were ever a week to start Mariota, it's this week at home against the Raiders. Through two weeks, their pass defense ranks near the bottom of every relevant category for real life and fantasy. Even with his downfield passing deficiencies, Mariota could be worth a start in 2QB formats or worth streaming in deeper leagues.
DeMarco Murray, RB -- FLEX: Murray still looks to lack the burst he once had, but he's being fed the lion's share of the backfield touches, owning 69.6 percent of the backfield opportunities thus far. He's a solid volume-based flex option.
Derrick Henry, RB -- SIT: Henry looks like the better back in Tennessee, but the team continues to defer to Murray. Don't drop Henry ... just wait patiently for his inevitable breakout.
Tajae Sharpe, WR -- FLEX: The clear No. 1 receiver on the Titans, Sharpe hasn't really delivered yet in fantasy. Could this be the week he does against a secondary getting beat like a drum? That chance is worth a flex start at the very least.
Delanie Walker, TE -- START: The team made a point to feature Walker more in Week 2, and he repsonded catching all six of his targets for 83 yards and a touchdown. Expect his volume to remain elevated. He's a locked-in TE1 for Week 3.
Washington Redskins at New York Giants: 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX
Redskins
Kirk Cousins, QB -- SIT: Cousins hasn't had a great start to the season and he's facing a revamped defense that's allowed just one touchdown pass in the first two games.
Matt Jones, RB -- SIT: The Giants are strong up front against the run. Washington has recorded the fewest rushing attempts of any team in the NFL. That's a bad combination.
DeSean Jackson, WR -- FLEX: Jackson's explosiveness means he'll always have a high ceiling. The matchup isn't great, but DJax is worth flex consideration.
Jamison Crowder, WR -- FLEX: Surprisingly, Crowder is tied for the team lead in targets and receptions. But his 97 receiving yards makes him better for PPR than standard.
Pierre Garcon, WR -- SIT: Garçon seems on his way to another lackluster season and doesn't belong in your starting lineup this week.
Jordan Reed, TE -- START: Cousins has not been shy about funneling targets Reed's way, which is good. It would be better if he could score a touchdown. Start with caution this week.
Giants
Eli Manning, QB -- START: Manning's league-best 73.9 completion percentage should work well against a defense allowing a 73.1 percent completion rate.
Rashad Jennings, RB -- FLEX: By any metric, Washington's run defense is bad. This would be more encouraging if Jennings was averaging more than 3.3 yards per carry but the matchup is still good.
Shane Vereen, RB -- FLEX: Jennings' lingering hand issue could be a boost for Vereen. Regardless, he'll have PPR flex appeal against Washington's porous defense this week.
Odell Beckham, Jr., WR -- START: OBJ might have underwhelmed in the first two weeks, but this certainly isn't the week to give up on him.
Victor Cruz, WR -- START: Cruz is still a big-play guy with a team-leading 15.6 yards per catch average. It's wise to consider any and all Giants wideouts this week.
Sterling Shepard, WR -- START: After catching all eight of his targets last week, the rookie is a viable start against one of the league's worst defenses.
Giants D/ST -- START: This unit is vastly improved from last season and should be able to cause havoc versus a one-dimensional Washington offense.
Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolpins: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Browns
Cody Kessler, QB -- SIT: A rookie quarterback with an aversion to throwing the ball downfield? Do not want.
Isaiah Crowell, RB -- FLEX: Crowell has dominated this backfield with 68 percent of the team's carries. That number could go up with a rookie quarterback under center.
Duke Johnson, RB -- SIT: Johnson's usage hasn't been what many expected this season, but having Kessler as the starting quarterback doesn't seem to be a good pivot point for Johnson.
Terrelle Pryor, WR -- SIT: Pryor has caught just six of his team-high 17 targets. That's not exactly a reason to be optimistic about his Week 3 prospects.
Gary Barnidge, TE -- SIT:Josh McCown wasn't enough to bring the Barnyard Dog back to fantasy relevance last week. It's certainly not happening this week.
Dolphins
Ryan Tannehill, QB -- START: If the Browns can't muster a pass rush, Tannehill will deal them the same fate that Carson Wentz and Joe Flacco did before him.
Jay Ajayi & Kenyan Drake, RBs -- SIT:Arian Foster's injury has turned this backfield into an undesirable and undecipherable mess. Do not want.
Jarvis Landry, WR -- START: Landry continues to gobble up targets and receptions, ranking among the league leaders in both categories through two games. Nothing changes this week.
DeVante Parker, WR -- FLEX: After a strong debut to 2016, we await Parker's encore. The Browns secondary may provide an all-too-willing audience.
Kenny Stills, WR -- FLEX: Parker might have seen a lot of targets last week, but it was Stills who caught the touchdown pass. His ceiling makes him worth a play this week.
Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Ravens
Joe Flacco, QB -- SIT: Flacco didn't have the best of weeks against the Browns last Sunday. The Jaguars secondary may be a little bit better.
Justin Forsett, RB -- SIT: Forsett is nominally the starter, but he and Terrance West have split carries equally. Neither has impressed.
Steve Smith, Sr., WR -- SIT: It was nice to see a few ball spins from Smith last week, but his production so far doesn't warrant a spot in your fantasy lineup.
Mike Wallace, WR -- FLEX: Wallace has caught all three of Falcco's touchdown passes and is the deep threat that Baltimore deserves.
Dennis Pitta, TE -- START: Having Pitta out of action for so long allowed us to forget what a great bromance he had with Flacco. It's good to have another quality tight end back.
Jaguars
Blake Bortles, QB -- SIT: Bortles continues to be a turnover machine. The Ravens could give up big plays. They could also make a few big plays as well.
Chris Ivory, RB -- FLEX: The Jaguars plans in the running game are tailor made for Ivory's skills. You've waited this long for him. If he goes, why not give him a look?
T.J. Yeldon, RB -- SIT: Two straight weeks of Yeldon with a full workload and not much to show for it. Now he'll be relegated to third down duty behind Ivory.
Allen Robinson, WR -- START: The targets are there. We're just waiting for the production. If Ivory can provide a ground game, things will open up for Robinson.
Allen Hurns, WR -- SIT: Hurns' production has been about as expected. If he's not scoring touchdowns, his fantasy appeal will be pretty limited.
Julius Thomas, TE -- START: Thomas has proven his fit in the offense and is currently a must-start as one of the few bright spots at a still-murky tight end position.
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX
Lions
Matthew Stafford, QB -- START: Stafford would be higher in the fantasy ranks had he not watched multiple touchdowns get called back in Week 2 on ticky-tack penalties. Heading into Lambeau Field isn't ideal, but opposing passers have been able to find space against the Green Bay secondary. Stafford is a low-end QB1 in what could be a high-scoring game.
Theo Riddick, RB -- START: With Ameer Abdullah now on IR, expect Riddick's role to increase even more. He averages nine rush attempts per game in 2016 compared to 2.7 in 2015. Riddick will cede some ground work to Dwayne Washington, but he projects as a high-end RB2, even in standard formats this week.
Dwayne Washington, RB -- LOW-END FLEX: Washington should be a priority waiver-wire add this week, but only roll him out in the deepest of leagues. The Packers run defense is allowing both the fewest yards per carry and fewest yards per game in the league so far. That's not a good spot for a goal-line back seeing his first real work in the NFL.
Marvin Jones, WR -- START: Make no mistake, Jones is the Lions' No. 1 wide receiver -- he leads the teams in targets (21), receptions (12) and receiving yards (203). Stafford has eyes for him downfield, and Jones is in a good spot to post another solid outing against the Packers.
Golden Tate, WR -- SIT: We've passed the point of trusting Tate, even in PPR. His floor is horrifically low, and his touchdown upside is limited as well. Starting him is a fool's gambit.
Eric Ebron, TE -- START: The Packers have been absolutely thrashed by tight ends through two weeks, allowing 9.53 yards per target to the position. Ebron's athleticism and size should give the Packers safeties and young linebackers trouble. He's a solid TE1 this week.
Packers
Aaron Rodgers, QB -- START: Rodgers is clearly struggling, but he's playing his first home game against a Detroit secondary that let Andrew Luck walk all over them in Week 1. Rodgers is a low-end QB1.
Eddie Lacy, RB -- FLEX: The trimmed down Lacy has disappointed so far, but part of that is a lack of opportunities -- he's only seen 13.5 touches per game so far. Given the offenses' struggles, there's a chance they try to establish the run earlier. Throw in a Detroit front seven possibly missing a few starters and Lacy looks flex-worthy.
Jordy Nelson, WR -- START: While the Packers offense has struggled, Rodgers' insistence on forcing the ball to Nelson (28.6 percent of the team targets) has made Nelson the most fantasy reliable part of the Green Bay offense (11.25 fantasy points per game). Start him with relative confidence.
Randall Cobb, WR -- SIT: Cobb is currently being misused in the Green Bay offense, and isn't being targeted in ways that allow him to thrive with his after-the-catch ability. Keep him on the bench if you can until the Green Bay offense gets right, even though a matchup with Quandre Diggs in the slot could be a positive for Cobb.
Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Broncos
Trevor Siemian, QB -- SIT: The Broncos starting quarterback has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns in each of his first two starts. NEXT!
C.J. Anderson, RB -- START: Anderson has come out of the gate on fire with touchdowns in each of his first two games. Only five running backs in the NFL have recorded more carries than Anderson thus far. Regardless of matchup, you're starting him every week.
Demaryius Thomas, WR -- FLEX: Thomas played through a hip injury last week but managed 90 yards in an easy matchup against the Colts. With the hip issue likely still lingering and a tougher matchup against Cincy, D.T. is a flex.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR -- LOW-END FLEX: Sanders has just eight catches for 88 yards through two games. With Siemian still finding his way, fantasy owners should temper expectations for Sanders in a tough-ish matchup.
Bengals
Andy Dalton, QB -- SIT: Dalton has posted exactly 366 yards and one touchdown pass in each of his two games so far, which is respectable for fantasy purposes. But if that's his ceiling, you're better off benching him against one of the best pass defenses in the league.
A.J. Green, WR -- START: Green missed practice on Wednesday for the birth of his son. With or without a #narrativestreet storyline, Green is an elite fantasy receiver and needs to be started each and every week.
Jeremy Hill, RB -- SIT: Hill's fantasy value is still very much dependent on him falling into the end zone. We don't see that happening against the Broncos, so find other options if you can.
Giovani Bernard, RB -- FLEX: Last week, Gio led the Bengals in receiving with 100 yards and a touchdown. In another game where Cincy could have a tough time running the ball, Bernard is a nice flex option thanks to his ability in the passing game.
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers: 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX
Vikings
Sam Bradford, QB -- SIT: The new Vikings quarterback was absolutely lights out last week, to exactly no one's expectation. While the team will transition to more of a pass-heavy approach without Adrian Peterson, the Panthers won't provide the friendliest of environments to begin the transition.
Jerick McKinnon & Matt Asiata, RB -- FLEX: The Panthers rank 15th in the NFL yards per carry allowed to running backs (3.89) and are vicious opponents at home. You're playing with fire deploying these two backs without first knowing what the split will look like.
Stefon Diggs, WR -- START: Sit Stefon Diggs at your own risk. He leads the NFL in receiving yards and owns a dominant 58 percent share of the Vikings receiving yards, by far the most in the NFL among No. 1 receivers. The Panthers showed some leaks in their secondary through two weeks and are breaking in inexperienced corners.
Kyle Rudolph, TE -- SIT:There are better tight end streaming options this week, despite the fact that Carolina gave up a long touchdown to Vance McDonald.
Panthers
Cam Newton, QB -- START:The Vikings defense roughed up Aaron Rodgers and company in Week 2, but the Panthers run a much more functional offense right now. Newton is too much of a threat to ever consider benching, much less at home.
Panthers RBs -- SIT: The Vikings give up 2.65 yards per carry to running backs, the second-lowest in the NFL. This is not the spot to roll out a diminished version of Jonathan Stewart, and that would be if we had true clarity about the situation.
Kelvin Benjamin, WR -- START:Minnesota could be without top cornerback Xavier Rhodes yet again leaving 38-year old Terrance Newman (5-foot-10, 197 pounds), mistake-prone Trae Waynes (6-foot, 190 pounds) and slot man Captain Munnerlyn (5-foot-9, 197 pounds) to defend the massive Kelvin Benjamin.
Greg Olsen, TE -- START: The Vikings defense held Delanie Walker at bay in Week 1 and are talented up the middle. Yet, that's not enough to turn away from the most consistently high-scoring tight end through two weeks.
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX
Rams
Todd Gurley, RB -- FLEX: This game is going to make or break Gurley's remaining outlook in fantasy. The volume will likely be there, so throw him in the flex and hope for the best. Just remember, Rams gonna Ram.
Tavon Austin, WR -- SIT: You'd have to be a lunatic to start any Rams pass-catcher at this point. Leave Austin on the bench unless you enjoy losing.
Buccaneers
Jameis Winston, QB -- START: After a four-touchdown game in Week 1, Winston struggled last week with four picks against Arizona's solid secondary. Things should even out for the Bucs quarterback this week at home against the Rams. He's a starter in 12-team leagues.
Charles Sims, RB -- START: With Doug Martin on the shelf for several weeks with a hamstring injury, Sims will serve as Tampa Bay's primary back. His potential volume makes him worth starting and he brings RB2 upside even in an unfavorable matchup.
Mike Evans, WR -- START: With two touchdowns and 169 yards on 11 receptions through two games, you'd be remiss to leave Evans out of your lineup. He leads all NFL wideouts with 25 targets.
Vincent Jackson, WR -- SIT: It's difficult to make a case to find room for V-Jax in your fantasy lineup this week. He has just six receptions for 62 yards through two games and has collected fewer than four total scores in each of the last two seasons.
Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE -- SIT: Because of his size, ASJ is a red-zone threat each and every week. But for a tight end with a mere three targets through two games, his outlook is not promising for Week 3. There are probably about 15 other tight ends worth starting over him.
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks: 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX
49ers
Blaine Gabbert, QB -- SIT: Are you playing in a 16-team, 2QB league? No? Then this is not the quarteback you're looking for.
Carlos Hyde, RB -- SIT: The Seahawks have stifled the Dolphins and Rams. Hyde and the Niners will not be the first to escape in 2016.
Torrey Smith, WR -- SIT: The Niners short passing game means lots of targets for Smith, but not a lot of yards. So far, it hasn't meant a lot of catches either.
Jeremy Kerley, WR -- SIT: Surprisingly, Kerley leads the team in targets (17) and receptions (10). It's added up to 90 yards and no touchdowns ... so, yeah.
Vance McDonald, TE -- SIT: You'd have to be hard up to consider starting McDonald, but seeing him prosper against a defense that has struggled with tight ends in recent seasons isn't a stretch.
Seahawks
Russell Wilson, QB -- START: Last week was a perfect storm with Wilson hobbled and facing a defense that routinely gives him trouble. This week, the clouds above Wilson are parting.
Thomas Rawls, RB -- START: Hopefully all is well for Rawls after suffering a leg contusion last week. If so, he should retake the lead in the Seattle backfield.
Christine Michael, RB -- FLEX: The Awakening is still happening. Maybe just a little more slowly right now. Michael could have flex appeal in deep leagues.
Doug Baldwin, WR -- FLEX: Angry Doug is still the target leader in this offense and the one Wilson looks to in big situations. His weekly ceiling makes him a nice WR2 or flex play.
Tyler Lockett, WR -- FLEX: Lockett is a solid best ball option because he can always pop a big play. In standard leagues, beware of his occasionally low output.
New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25pm ET on CBS
Jets
Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB -- SIT: Fitz is hot off a big win in Buffalo where he threw for 374 yards and a touchdown. But his top two wideouts, Eric Decker and Brandon Marshall are banged up. He ranks outside of our top-10 quarterbacks for the week against Kansas City, so look elsewhere for higher upside plays.
Matt Forte, RB -- START: Through two games, Forte is one of four players in the NFL with 50-plus touches. He's scored four touchdowns already and is a must-start as an RB1 until further notice.
Brandon Marshall, WR -- START: Marshall hasn't been practicing following his knee injury suffered against the Bills. His status is up in the air for Week 3, but he's one of the fantasy wideouts that you get into your lineup as long as he's active. We just might not know for sure until Sunday morning.
Eric Decker, WR -- START: Decker is apparently dealing with a shoulder injury, but signs point to him suiting up for Sunday's game. The guy is a touchdown machine -- he's scored in 14 of 17 games dating back to 2015 and has six straight games with a touchdown. With Marshall's status questionable, Decker would be a lock for WR1 production.
Quincy Enunwa, WR -- FLEX: Enunwa has put himself on the fantasy radar early this season. Fitzmagic is 13 for 14 for 146 yards and a touchdown when targeting him. If Marshall sits, Enunwa is in line for a huge game.
Chiefs
Alex Smith, QB -- SIT: Week to week, Smith is merely a streaming option in fantasy leagues. Unless the matchup is just right, he belongs on the bench.
Spencer Ware, RB -- START: Ware is a dual-threat back with over 100 scrimmage yards in each of his last two games. Among all running backs with 50 or more carries, he owns the highest yards per carry average at 5.7. Especially with Jamaal Charles on the sidelines for another week, Ware is a must-start.
Jeremy Maclin, WR -- START: Maclin will likely lineup against Darrelle Revis this week. Revis has been embarrassed in his first two games, so things are lining up nicely here for the Chiefs No. 1 wideout.
Travis Kelce, TE -- START: The Chiefs starting tight end has yet to find the end zone this year. He's still a top-10 option at his position and is the No. 2 in line for targets behind Maclin, making him worthy of a start each week.
San Diego Chargers at Indianapolis Colts: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
Chargers
Philip Rivers, QB -- START: Even while playing without Keenan Allen and then losing Danny Woodhead early in the game, Rivers still hung four scores on the Jaguars. Now he gets a Colts beat-up secondary that has allowed a 72.6 completion percentage through two weeks.
Melvin Gordon, RB -- START: The 2015 first-rounder should see 20 touches per game by default now with Woodehad out of the mix. Gordon looks worlds better this season and the Colts have allowed five combined rushing and receiving scores to running backs thus far.
Travis Benjamin, WR -- START: He should have a floor of six to eight targets as the de facto No. 1 receiver now. There's a ton of value in that against this banged-up Colts secondary.
Tyrell Williams, WR -- FLEX: He got involved right away and showed off his dynamic athleticism by scoring on a 44-yard crossing pattern. He's a strong upside play in this matchup.
Antonio Gates, TE -- SIT: With the advantage being so far in the favor of the Chargers wide receivers over the Colts cornerbacks, this might not be the week for Gates. He has just 35 yards in two games, and is a mostly a touchdown-or-bust play these days.
Colts
Andrew Luck, QB -- START:This game could well turn into a shootout. In that case, Luck could approach his statistical ceiling, especially at home.
Frank Gore, RB -- FLEX:The veteran running back got into the end zone last week and this might be a spot to go back to him. The Chargers allow the most receptions to running backs (23) and fourth-highest yards per carry (4.73) through two weeks.
T.Y. Hilton, WR -- FLEX: With Donte Moncrief out, it's fair to wonder if Hilton returns to the role he held for the majority of his career as the Colts primary flanker. So far this year he's played 52 percent of his snaps from the slot. If he returns to the outside he could draw shadow coverage from Jason Verrett, who blotted out Allen Robinson last week.
Phillip Dorsett, WR -- FLEX:The second-year receiver will inherit starter-level snaps with Moncrief out of the picture for the time being. He's been a big-play threat and it's worth throwing him into your lineup in a potentially high-scoring contest.
Dwayne Allen, TE -- START: With Moncrief out Allen now becomes the clear-cut top red-zone target. The chargers have allowed the third-most yards to tight ends through two weeks. Don't overlook Jack Doyle as a potential tight end streamer either.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25pm ET on CBS
Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger, QB -- START:Big Ben is a weekly top-10 option at quarterback. He leads the NFL with six passing touchdowns through two games.
DeAngelo Williams, RB -- START: The veteran ranks first in the NFL in touches (68) rush yards (237) and scrimmage touchdowns (three). He's accounted for 87.9 percent of Pittsburgh's rushing attempts. You can confidently start him as an elite RB1 one more week before Le'Veon Bell returns in Week 4.
Antonio Brown, WR -- START: Brown had a slow Week 2 against Cincinnati with just four catches for 39 yards. He was still targeted 11 times in the game and is a must-start each and every week.
Jesse James, TE -- SIT: James is seeing consistent targets, but not a consistently large amount. The Eagles' athletic linebackers and safeties have shut down Gary Barnidge and Zach Miller. James is a risky TE2 this week.
Eagles
Carson Wentz, QB -- SIT: Wentz is off to a solid start as an NFL quarterback but we need to see more production to consider starting him in fantasy leagues. He'll at least keep his wideouts relevant though.
Ryan Mathews, RB -- START: Mathews was hampered by an ankle injury last week leading to his low-volume workload. He still got two red-zone touchdowns though and his coach sees him as a workhorse. He's an RB2 on a weekly basis.
Jordan Matthews, WR -- HIGH-END FLEX: With an ugly drop on what would have been a deep touchdown reception on Monday night, Matthews frustrated his fantasy owners. Still, his 13 catches for 185 yards and a score through two games is promising.
Darren Sproles, RB -- SIT: Sproles should stay on the bench in fantasy leagues unless you play in a league that awards points for kick-return yards and/or features PPR scoring. He has just 82 scrimmage yards through two games.
Nelson Agholor, WR -- SIT: Before we can advocate flexing Agholor, we'd like to see him catch more than four balls in a game. It seems like Wentz wants to get him the ball, but we're not convinced that he'll provide consistent fantasy value on a weekly basis just yet.
Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys: 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC
Bears
Brian Hoyer, QB -- SIT: There will be weeks when Hoyer makes sense as a desperation play in strong matchups. His first game out for a depleted Bears team facing the clock-killing Cowboys is not that scenario.
Jeremy Langford, RB -- FLEX:With the state of the running back position in chaos, it seems unlikely you have a choice in the matter of playing Langford or not. But his inefficiencies could be catching up to him.
Alshon Jeffery, WR -- START:He's quite literally the only player on the Bears who offers us anything at all. Hoyer was the quarterback for the majority of DeAndre Hopkins' 111-catch season where he drew over 30 percent of the team's targets. He can funnel the offense through his No. 1 option.
Cowboys
Dak Prescott, QB -- START: The Bears just got torched by another rookie quarterback in primetime last week and we can expect that to happen again. Dak accessed a much better floor last week and the Bears lost multiple starters last week to injury.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB -- START:The fumbles are a concern and the rookie has not had a blowup game yet, but this is a strong spot for it to finally happen. The Bears have a solid front-seven, giving up less than four yards-per-carry, but Dallas should control this game.
Dez Bryant, WR -- START:The Bears have a number of injuries to their pass rush and in the secondary. Prescott fed Bryant 40 percent of the team targets in Week 2, which we desperately needed to see.
Cole Beasley, WR -- FLEX:It's not sexy, but you could do worse than Beasley. Bears slot corner Bryce Callahan hasn't looked up to snuff thus far.
Jason Witten, TE -- START:He's likely just a floor play but the Bears did give up a touchdown to Trey Burton on Monday night, and 15 catches to tight ends on the year. Frankly, he's just one of the few reliable options at the positon.