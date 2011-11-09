Saints, Falcons meet in key NFC South tilt

Why to watch
Two teams with the ability to go deep in the playoffs meet in another division-settling type game. Drew Brees is on pace to break Dan Marino's single-season passing yardage record and the Falcons can be vulnerable on the back end.
Inside story
Michael Turner in the power-run game, against a front seven that has been steamrolled at times. The Saints are hopeful of getting star linebacker Jonathan Vilma back. John Abraham could be moved around some to exploit some issues in New Orleans' offensive line.