Around the NFL

Saints expected to sign ex-Raiders TE Jared Cook

Published: Mar 21, 2019 at 03:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints are poised to add a legit tight end receiving target for Drew Brees.

Jared Cook is expected to sign with the Saints, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Turning 32 years old next month, Cook is coming off a career-year with the Oakland Raiders. As Derek Carr's top pass-catching target last season, Cook corralled 68 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns.

The addition is a coup for the Saints who have struggled to find consistent weapons for Brees outside of Michael Thomas the past few seasons.

Cook provides the Saints with a seam-stretching weapon over the middle who can win one-on-one matchups with linebackers and safeties.

New Orleans has been starving for dynamic production from the tight end position since trading Jimmy Graham back in 2015. Josh Hill never morphed into the playmaker Sean Payton hyped about for years. Coby Fleener disappointed. And Benjamin Watson, while solid, wasn't a matchup problem for defenses.

Watson's retirement left a big void at the position for New Orleans once again.

Cook's addition fills that hole and massively upgrades the Saints' offense.

Ranked No. 21 overall on Around The NFL's top free agents, and the top tight end on the list, Cook's target share will sink from the high-water mark he saw last season in Oakland, but joining Brees should keep the veteran among the top pass-catching tight ends in the NFL in 2019.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals' Joe Burrow: Ja'Marr Chase 'showed why he's one of the best' in 12-catch performance vs. Rams

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase set a career-high with 12 catches (141 yards) in Monday night's win over the Rams, which 
news

Rams coach Sean McVay on loss to Bengals: 'Just a lot of self-inflicted wounds' 

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay says Monday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals had "a lot of self-inflicted wounds."
news

Nick Sirianni says Eagles 'not a final product yet' despite 3-0 start: 'It's a growth process'

Despite a 3-0 start to the season, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says the team is "not a final product yet."
news

Jalen Carter, Eagles defense hold Buccaneers to 174 yards in Monday night win: 'This defense is awesome'

After Philadelphia's win over the Buccaneers, Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter says "everybody plays their role and do what they got to do."
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on risking further injury Monday: 'There's also a risk to go out there and be 0-3'

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who strained his calf, was active for Monday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. After the game, Burrow talked about the risk of playing on an injury like that. "There is risk to go out there and potentially re-injure it, but there's also a risk to go out there and be 0-3," Burrow said. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

The Eagles kicked off a Week 3 Monday night doubleheader with a defensive showcase, smothering the Buccaneers to improve to 3-0. Joe Burrow and the Bengals capped off the night with a win over the Rams. 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow (calf) active vs. Rams on Monday night

Joe Burrow is active Monday night for the Cincinnati Bengals' matchup with the Los Angeles Rams despite his lingering calf issue.
news

Week 3 Monday inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for Monday Night Football doubleheader: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
news

Jets coach Robert Saleh backs Zach Wilson after Patriots loss: 'He's our unquestioned quarterback'

Jets head coach Robert Saleh QB Zach Wilson following the Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, saying the 23-year-old is the team's "unquestioned quarterback" going forward. 
news

Saints QB Derek Carr (shoulder) considered week to week, not yet ruled out vs. Buccaneers in Week 4

Saints coach Dennis Allen on Monday confirmed the AC joint sprain Derek Carr suffered in his throwing shoulder and deemed the quarterback as week to week while not yet ruling him out for Week 4. 
news

Broncos HC Sean Payton says no firings will occur following 50-point loss to Dolphins

The Denver Broncos were embarrassed in a 50-point loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. That loss, however, will not lead to immediate change within the organization, Sean Payton told reporters on Monday.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo in concussion protocol after loss to Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is in the NFL's concussion protocol after Monday night's loss to the Steelers, head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday.