Saints embrace same 'us vs. the world' mentality as 2007 Patriots

It didn't help them in the court of public opinion. In fact, it only worked to back up the villainous identity that had taken shape as a result of Spygate. But by then, the team had closed ranks. The way the Patriots saw it, all that had been accomplished the previous six years -- three championships, four AFC title games and five division titles -- was in question. Whether or not all that would be seen as sullied, the players decided, was out of their control. All they could do was prove how good they were.