Saints edge host Eagles in wild-card clash

PHILADELPHIA -- Shayne Graham, signed by the Saints just over two weeks ago, kicked a 32-yard field goal on the final play Saturday night to give New Orleans its first road playoff victory, 26-24 over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Drew Brees threw for a touchdown, Mark Ingram rushed for 97 yards and another score, and the Saints' defense slowed Chip Kelly's up-tempo offense just enough. New Orleans had been 0-5 in postseason games outside of the Big Easy since entering the league in 1967.
Philadelphia wound up 10-7 in Kelly's first year as coach. He guided them from worst to first in the NFC East, but they were only 4-5 at home.
