Saints, DT Bunkley agree on 5-year deal

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The New Orleans Saints and free agent defensive tackle Broderick Bunkley have agreed on a five-year contract.
Bunkley spent last season with the Denver Broncos appearing in all 16 regular season games and starting 13. He was credited with 43 tackles during the regular season and also had a sack and forced fumble during the Broncos' two playoff games.
General manager Mickey Loomis calls Bunkley "an energetic player that can contribute in stopping the run." The Saints did not release financial terms.
The 6-foot-2, 306-pound Bunkley began his NFL career with Philadelphia, which used a first-round draft pick to take him out of Florida State in 2006.
In addition to his six regular seasons, he Bunkley has played in nine playoff games and started five.