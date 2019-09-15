Around the NFL

Saints' Drew Brees suffers right hand injury vs. Rams

Published: Sep 15, 2019 at 09:58 AM

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees left Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a hand injury after the team's second series and will have the issue examined by a specialist tonight in L.A.

The Saints QB was seen getting a heavy tape-job on his right wrist and hand during the second quarter. Brees got his hand hit by Aaron Donald and had it squished to his own helmet.

"I really don't know at this point," Brees told reporters after the game. "There is only so much you can do other than just [have] a doctor look at it on the sideline. I'm going to see a hand specialist and get his opinion and we will see what the next steps are."

The Saints are traveling Sunday night to Seattle to practice all week at the University of Washington before next week's game with the Seahawks, per NFL Network's Steve Wyche. It currently is not clear if Brees will be making the trip with the team since he plans to see a specialist to evaluate his injured thumb, Wyche added.

"Yeah, I am concerned," Brees said. "I am hoping it's not too significant."

" ... I'm hoping for the best and preparing for whatever the next steps might be according to the evaluation."

Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters that Brees was experiencing pain in his hand when attempting to throw the football.

Payton added: "We will give you an update when the time comes."

Before exiting, Brees was hit several times, including the rush by Donald that led to the injury. Brees completed three of his five passes for 38 yards and an INT (taken away from Jared Cook) before the injury.

Teddy Bridgewater took over with the Saints trailing 3-0 in the first quarter. Teddy B stayed in New Orleans during free agency, electing to be Brees' insurance instead of attempting to compete for a starting job. Depending on how long Brees is out, keeping the veteran backup, whose career was waylaid by a severe knee injury in 2016, could be very a very important move for the defending NFC South champs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

