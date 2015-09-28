Around the NFL

Saints' Drew Brees: I plan and expect to start Sunday

Published: Sep 28, 2015 at 03:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Drew Brees missed the first meaningful game of his New Orleans tenure on Sunday with a shoulder injury, but following the Saints' 27-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the quarterback believes he will be able to play next weekend.

"I don't know my situation this week. I'm day to day. I plan to and expect to start on Sunday but if I don't we're in good hands with Luke (McCown)," Brees told Cox Sports Television.

It's a similar refrain we heard to start last week, before the quarterback was ruled out on Friday.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Brees is a "long shot" to play in Week 4 after suffering a rotator cuff injury.

Coach Sean Payton said Monday he is optimistic about Brees' chances of playing this week.

"The one thing is certain is the day-to-day progress he's made," Payton said, via The Times-Picayune. "For me, a week ago at this time, even Wednesday and Thursday, we didn't know. It was day-to-day, and then on Friday we felt with where it was at, at that time, it was smart to rest him. I would say optimistic, and yet we'll just pay attention to his symptoms and his strength."

Brees said after the game that his ability to play is not about pain, but "functionality."

"It's what I can do with my arm. It's not about pain. It's about strength, it's about mobility, it's about functionality," he said. "Can I make the throws that I'm required to make within this offense for us to be successful? If I am, I play. If not, then Luke plays."

After suffering the injury in Week 2, Brees could not push the ball down the field, condensing the Saints' playbook. If his arm remains in a state in which he can't make the necessary throws, he'll remain on the sideline.

McCown performed well replacing Brees on Sunday. The veteran backup used a plethora of short passes to dice up the Panthers' defense. At one point in the fourth quarter McCown had a 89.7 percent completion percentage -- he finished slightly above 81 percent. The Saints lost because their defense is terrible, not because McCown was on the field. 

The Saints face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. While Brees might plan to start, at 0-3 New Orleans won't push the envelope with their franchise quarterback -- even if NBC executives aren't happy about a potential Luke McCown-Brandon Weeden showdown on Sunday Night Football.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL teams to observe moment of silence for John Madden in Week 17

Week 17 games will begin with a moment of silence for the late John Madden. 
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says 'all signs' point to 'MNF' being his last regular-season home game

Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is preparing as if Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns will be his final regular-season home tilt at Heinz Field.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 30

The Colts activated three players from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Joe Burrow: Bengals have 'big opportunity' to win AFC North with victory over Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the cusp of their first playoff berth since 2015. Second-year QB Joe Burrow said Wednesday he knows the stakes when they face the Chiefs this Sunday.
news

Falcons' Kyle Pitts chasing Mike Ditka's rookie TE record 

Kyle Pitts has quietly put together a monster rookie season in Atlanta. The Falcons star is just 128 yards from breaking Mike Ditka's NFL record for yards in a season by a first-year tight end
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers highlight Players of the Month

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers lead December's list of NFL Players of the Month. 
news

Kyler Murray: I don't buy into the whole 'cloud over us' as Cardinals struggle down the stretch

Losers of three straight and five of their last eight following a 7-0 start, it's not hard to see why few trust the Arizona Cardinals to turn it around once the postseason starts.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on retiring after 2021 season: 'I wouldn't rule that out'

Aaron Rodgers' stellar play in 2021 has expectedly sparked questions surrounding his future plans. The Packers QB addressed his ever-changing situation on Wednesday.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) won't need surgery, could start vs. Texans

Jimmy G received some good news regarding his injured thumb this week. And on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan provided a positive update on his status for Week 17.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold named starter for Week 17 game vs. Saints

It's Sam Darnold SZN once again in Carolina. The QB was named the starter for the Panthers' Week 17 matchup against the Saints.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2021 NFL season

Seven NFL teams -- five in the AFC, two in the NFC -- can clinch playoff berths in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Travis Kelce returns from reserve/COVID-19 list, practices Wednesday

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ is getting his star tight end back for Week 17.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and practiced Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW