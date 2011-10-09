Saints down two offensive linemen vs. Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The New Orleans Saints are without two starters on their offensive line for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Center Olin Kreutz (knee) is inactive after being listed as questionable. The Saints already had ruled out tackle Zach Strief because of a knee injury.
The rest of the Saints' inactives are: linebacker Will Herring, tight end David Thomas, wide receiver Adrian Arrington, linebacker Martez Wilson and defensive end John Charleston.
The Panthers' inactives are: kick returner/running back Mike Goodson, quarterback Jimmy Clausen, cornerback Josh Thomas, linebacker Thomas Williams, defensive tackle Andre Neblett, tackle Lee Ziemba and defensive tackle Frank Kearse.
