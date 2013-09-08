Saints' defense comes up big as Falcons' offense stalls

Published: Sep 08, 2013 at 09:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Sunday's grudge match between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons was expected to be the highest-scoring game of the week, billed as a potential shootout. Instead, it was Rob Ryan's revamped Saints defense that came through with the game on the line.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the New Orleans Saints' 23-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons from Week 1 on Tuesday, Sept. 10

at 3:30 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

With the Falcons at New Orleans' 3-yard line and less than a minute left, Saints safety Roman Harper picked off Matt Ryan's potential game-winning pass in the end zone after the ball was tipped -- sealing the victory.

That play capped off an impressive second-half performance as the Saints' pass rush overwhelmed a shaky Falcons offensive line for a 23-17 victory. In addition to the interception, New Orleans' defense came through with three sacks and two forced fumbles, holding Atlanta's offense to nine points below its 2012 average.

Although the game was close enough that either team could have won, coach Mike Smith's Falcons have more immediate concerns than their counterparts in the Big Easy.

The aforementioned pass-protection issues extended beyond the first-year starters to established left tackle Sam Baker. Another problem for the Falcons' aerial attack was Roddy White's ankle sprain, which prevented the receiver from pushing off throughout the game. White essentially was a non-factor, taking a backseat to Harry Douglas.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers also suffering last-minute disappointments, the Saints are in the NFC South's pole position entering Week 2.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games skills competitions announced

The NFL announced today the eight unique skills competitions that Pro Bowl players from the AFC and NFC will compete in during The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out for playoff game vs. Bills

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital, will continue rehab at home

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital just nine days after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2 and will continue his rehabilitation at home and with the team, the Bills announced on Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE