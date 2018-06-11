Around the NFL

Saints DE Marcus Davenport to undergo thumb surgery

Published: Jun 11, 2018 at 01:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Marcus Davenport has suffered his first NFL injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Davenport suffered a thumb injury that will require ligament surgery, per a source informed of the situation. Davenport is expected to be in a cast for about three weeks once he has surgery and it'll take a few more weeks before he's completely healed, Rapoport added.

The injury doesn't sound serious. Rapoport noted that the pass-rusher will wait until after this week's mandatory minicamp to go under the knife and should be fine to participate in training camp next month.

The Saintstraded up in the first round, sending a 2019 first-rounder to Green Bay as part of a deal to select Davenport. Coach Sean Payton and the New Orleans brass viewed the athletic defensive end as a missing piece to a potential Super Bowl squad.

The minor hand injury shouldn't curtail Davenport's rookie acclimation.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

