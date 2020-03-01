Around the NFL

Saints DE Jordan recovering from core muscle surgery

Published: Mar 01, 2020 at 03:41 AM

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is proving to be a true iron man in the NFL.

Jordan told NFL Network's Michael Silver on Saturday that he is currently recovering from core muscle surgery he had two days after the Super Bowl, and played injured for the final five weeks of the Saints' season.

The injury -- an adductor muscle that tore off the bone -- was sustained on a Dec. 8 defeat to the 49ers, and Jordan proceeded to play out the final three games of the regular season to help New Orleans win out and secure a home playoff game. The Saints would lose to the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round, but Jordan still managed to take part in the Pro Bowl before having his surgery.

Jordan, 30, hasn't missed a game in his nine-year career and has started 143 of 144 games since being selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Jordan said he should be fully recovered by training camp.

The five-time Pro Bowler finished the 2019 season with a career-high 15.5 sacks, two of which came in the final two games of the regular season. Jordan would record another in the Saints' overtime loss to the Vikings.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on trading Amari Cooper: 'We made a decision that that allocation should be better spent'

The Cowboys traded away receiver Amari Cooper earlier this month. Dallas owner Jerry Jones explained the team's reasoning for the move when talking to reporters Monday at the Annual League Meeting.
news

NFL announces Detroit to host 2024 NFL Draft

It's a big day in the NFL for Detroit. The 2024 NFL Draft has been awarded to Detroit, the league announced Monday.
news

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels hopeful team, Derek Carr can find 'sweet spot' on contract extension

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is in line for a new contract extension. Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday that he hopes the team and Carr can find a "sweet spot" during their talks on a new deal.
news

Colts hire former head coach John Fox as senior defensive assistant

John Fox is back in the NFL. The longtime head coach has been hired by the Indianapolis Colts as a senior defensive assistant, the team announced Monday.
news

NFL forming new committee to review league and team policies regarding diversity hiring

Tom Pelissero and Steve Wyche report the league will announce a new committee -- including business leaders, academics, and former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith -- to review league and club policies in light of ongoing concerns over a lack of diversity in hiring.
news

Jaguars center Brandon Linder retires after eight seasons in NFL

Longtime Jaguars center Brandon Linder is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons. He announced the news in an Instagram post Monday.
news

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin not a fan of OT rule changes: 'I don't fear sudden death'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who sits on the league's competition committee, told reporters Monday that he is not a fan of adjusted the rules to overtime.
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater: Both QBs have been 'explicitly explained their roles and expectations'

The Dolphins don't have a QB competition brewing between Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. New Miami HC Mike McDaniel said Monday that the two QBs have been "explicitly explained their roles and expectations."
news

Titans want to sign WR A.J. Brown long-term: 'A.J. is a Titan and we want to keep A.J. a Titan'

Titans GM Jon Robinson said Sunday from the NFL's Annual League Meeting that sides have had only preliminary talks on a contract extension but expect to ramp things up as the summer progresses.
news

Giants' John Mara on Barkley: 'We're not shopping Saquon' 

Saquon Barkley's future in New York has been at the forefront of questions surrounding the new brass' rebuild this season, with GM Joe Schoen noting he's willing to consider trading the former first-round running back. However, Giants co-owner John Mara tossed water on the conversation Sunday.
news

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: 'There's no real ceiling' on ways to involve Tyreek Hill

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel couldn't believe Tyreek Hill was available. Now that Hill's on his team, McDaniel is exploring all the ways the Pro Bowl WR could be utilized.
news

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett communicates 'nonstop' with Russell Wilson: 'We're joined at the hip'

The Broncos had been in search of a QB for years. Russell Wilson was looking for a new NFL home for at least a year. That explains the pure joy emanating out of Denver in the aftermath of their alliance. First-year HC Nathaniel Hackett said he and his new QB are already in constant communication.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW