Saints cut veteran Carney after Hartley retakes kicker job

The New Orleans Saints released kicker John Carney, a 21-year NFL veteran who signed in August for his second stint with team.
Tuesday's move came after Carney, who played in 11 games, had been inactive for the last two contest while Garrett Hartley took over as the kicker. Hartley served a four-game suspension to start the season because he tested positive for a banned stimulant.
The Saints also re-signed fullback Kyle Eckel, added safety Herana-Daze Jones and cut cornerback Marcus McCauley, who had been with the team since Dec. 8 and not played a game.
Those moves came after the Saints had announced earlier that they signed tight end Tory Humphrey and placed fullback Marcus Mailei on injured reserve, ending his season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.