Saints cut veteran Carney after Hartley retakes kicker job

Published: Dec 22, 2009 at 10:29 AM

The New Orleans Saints released kicker John Carney, a 21-year NFL veteran who signed in August for his second stint with team.

Tuesday's move came after Carney, who played in 11 games, had been inactive for the last two contest while Garrett Hartley took over as the kicker. Hartley served a four-game suspension to start the season because he tested positive for a banned stimulant.

The Saints also re-signed fullback Kyle Eckel, added safety Herana-Daze Jones and cut cornerback Marcus McCauley, who had been with the team since Dec. 8 and not played a game.

Those moves came after the Saints had announced earlier that they signed tight end Tory Humphrey and placed fullback Marcus Mailei on injured reserve, ending his season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) not expected to play Week 8 vs. Bears

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is not expected to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: It's time to trade Ezekiel Elliott

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

T.J. Watt back at practice for Steelers, opening LB's window to return from injured reserve

Edge-rushing linebacker T.J. Watt was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, the Steelers announced, opening a 21-day window for Watt to make it back to the active roster.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones to start Sunday at Jets over Bailey Zappe

Quarterback Mac Jones is set to start for the Patriots when they visit the New York Jets on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE