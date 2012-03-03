Saints could learn league's penalty within next two weeks

The New Orleans Saints can expect to find out their penalty from the NFL for their illegal "pay for performance system" by the beginning of the NFL's annual owner meetings March 25, sources told Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer on Saturday.
The March 25 date appears to be at the end of the timeline, and the Saints could learn of their fate within the next week or two, Glazer reported.
The NFL's report detailed the Saints' involvement in a three-year program administered by former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, which ran in violation of league rules. The investigation showed that Saints players received $1,500 for a "knockout" hit and $1,000 for a "cart-off" hit, with payouts doubling or tripling during the team's three playoff appearances.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine the appropriate discipline based on the investigation, the league said in a statement released Friday.