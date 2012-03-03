 Skip to main content
Advertising

Saints could learn league's penalty within next two weeks

Published: Mar 03, 2012 at 08:02 AM

The New Orleans Saints can expect to find out their penalty from the NFL for their illegal "pay for performance system" by the beginning of the NFL's annual owner meetings March 25, sources told Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer on Saturday.

The March 25 date appears to be at the end of the timeline, and the Saints could learn of their fate within the next week or two, Glazer reported.

The NFL's report detailed the Saints' involvement in a three-year program administered by former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, which ran in violation of league rules. The investigation showed that Saints players received $1,500 for a "knockout" hit and $1,000 for a "cart-off" hit, with payouts doubling or tripling during the team's three playoff appearances.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine the appropriate discipline based on the investigation, the league said in a statement released Friday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets expected to sign former Cowboys OT Tyron Smith to one-year deal worth up to $20 million

The New York Jets are signing former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. 
news

Russell Wilson can get back on Hall of Fame track in Pittsburgh; plus, five underrated free-agent signings

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks believes Russell Wilson's relocation to Pittsburgh could put the veteran QB back on a Hall of Fame track. Plus, five underrated free-agent signings that you should NOT overlook.
news

Rams agree to terms with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on one-year deal

The Rams have agreed to terms with Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported Friday.
news

Cowboys release LB Leighton Vander Esch, WR Michael Gallup 

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and wide receiver Michael Gallup, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.