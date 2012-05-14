Saints coaches begin life without Sean Payton

Published: May 14, 2012 at 02:05 PM

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The Saints' revamped coaching staff said Monday that they are going to have to get use to the huge void left by Sean Payton's suspension for his role in the team's bounty system. They also might have to get use to life without Drew Brees.

Interim coach Joe Vitt and the rest of the coaching staff met with reporters Monday following the team's rookie minicamp, during which 64 newcomers practiced five times from Friday to Sunday.

"Since I've been here, as soon as we got off the practice field, Sean and I would go right to a meeting and talk about what we wanted to do differently in the afternoon," Vitt said. "I didn't have that this year. We also would do a lot of communicating on the practice field. What do you think of this? What do you think of that? That was a huge void right from the get-go and something we're going to have to get used to."

Then there's Brees, who remains unsigned after the Saints put the franchise tag on him in March. The last day he can sign a long-term contract with the team is July 16, and an agreement is unlikely before the team's first full-squad offseason practice next Tuesday.

The only signed quarterbacks on the roster are Chase Daniel and Sean Canfield.

"They will get this worked out," offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael said. "We can't spend any time worrying about it. We just have to move forward."

After having no first- or second-round draft pick this year, the Saints did not have a marquee player at the rookie camp. Their top third-round selection, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, was limited by the new collective bargaining agreement prohibiting pads in offseason workouts.

Hicks is a raw talent who played two years at Sacramento City Junior College and two years in Canada.

"He had had a lot of energy and did not get overwhelmed with the volume (of concepts)," defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. "But it's very difficult to get a good feel for a lineman when you don't have pads on."

The coaches got a better read on fourth-round wide receiver Nick Toon, the son of former New York Jets receiver Al Toon. With the departure of free agent wideout Robert Meachem, Toon has an opportunity to make an impact.

"He knows the business from his dad, and you could tell about his maturity," Carmichael said. "We were able to put him at a couple of different positions. He ran his routes real well and showed great hands. He's a guy we feel real good about after this rookie camp."

The coaches were happy to get back on the field for the first time since a last-second playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

"I don't know that we've got that taste out of our mouth yet," Vitt said. "It was heartbreaking. We've talked about it a lot, and the offseason conditioning program to this point has been phenomenal."

NOTES: The Saints waived five players Monday and added four to the roster. Gone are tackle Dan Hoch, guard Nick Howell, linebacker Stephen Johnson, offensive tackle Phil Trautwein and cornerback Josh Victorian. The new players, who all participated in the minicamp, are offensive tackle Hutch Eckerson, cornerback Nick Hixson, guard DeOn'tae Pannell and linebacker Lawrence Wilson.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings request to interview Eagles exec Catherine Raiche for general manager position

The Minnesota Vikings have requested to interview Catherine Raiche for their vacant general manager position, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
news

Frank Reich delivers season's final message on 'Hard Knocks': 'We can get better from this year'

The Colts' season-ending loss to the Jaguars in Week 18 has cast a shadow on Indy's season. Unsurprisingly, it was the centerpiece of Wednesday's "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts."
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers believes toe 'should be 100% by next week'

The toe injury that has bothered Green Bay Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ throughout the latter part of the NFL season has all but healed according to him, and none too soon as the team enjoys a bye week prior to its playoff opener in the NFC Divisional Round. 
news

Colts owner Jim Irsay on year-ending loss: 'We ended our season in perhaps the worst way possible'

Following the Indianapolis Colts' disappointing end to the 2021 campaign, owner Jim Irsay sent a message to Indy fans saying the club will use it as fuel in 2022.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW