Saints coach Sean Payton all about that 'ass and mass'

Welcome back to Ass Week here at the End Around.
On Tuesday, a nude Jay Cutler looked out over the sea and wondered what it all means. Today, it's Sean Payton's turn to talk posteriors. More specifically, what he likes about them in a man. OK, I'm not explaining this well. You know what, I'm just going to get out of the way. EMBED PLEASE.
And what a saying it is. We need new sayings in the NFL. Recycled stuff like "Play Like A (Insert Team Here)" and "Do Your Job" are tired. Hey, speaking of "Do Your Job" ...
Stick with the same message too long and guys will eventually tune out. Butt stuff, man. That's where it's at for the kids today.