Saints coach Payton sees value in playing starters in finale

Published: Dec 28, 2011 at 11:00 AM

With 15 games and 12 wins in the books, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton isn't about to make any changes entering the regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Drew Brees

Presumably that also means Drew Brees will at least start the game against the Panthers, one week after Payton allowed the quarterback to chase down Dan Marino's NFL single-season passing record against the Atlanta Falcons. Payton stood by that decision Tuesday, and keeping Brees on the field against the Panthers should allow him to stay ahead of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who trails by 190 yards.

Payton insists he won't be scoreboard watching anywhere else.

"We're going into it full speed ahead," he said. "I don't plan on paying attention to the other game going on."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW