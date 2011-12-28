Saints coach Payton sees value in playing starters in finale

With 15 games and 12 wins in the books, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton isn't about to make any changes entering the regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers.
Presumably that also means Drew Brees will at least start the game against the Panthers, one week after Payton allowed the quarterback to chase down Dan Marino's NFL single-season passing record against the Atlanta Falcons. Payton stood by that decision Tuesday, and keeping Brees on the field against the Panthers should allow him to stay ahead of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who trails by 190 yards.
Payton insists he won't be scoreboard watching anywhere else.
"We're going into it full speed ahead," he said. "I don't plan on paying attention to the other game going on."