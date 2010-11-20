Saints coach Payton optimistic Bush will return, play Sunday

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said Saturday "there's a good chance" that running back Reggie Bush will play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, according to The Times-Picayune.
Bush hasn't played since he broke his right leg during a Week 2 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. If Bush looks good in pre-game workouts and can play, Payton said the running back will be "all in," also returning punt returns in a rotation with Lance Moore.
Payton sounded less optimistic about rookie cornerback Patrick Robinson's chances of playing, The Times-Picayune reported. Robinson, the Saints' first-round draft pick out of Florida State, suffered a right ankle injury during a Week 8 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his status for Sunday also will be a game-time decision.
Bush and Robinson both were listed as questionable on the injury report released Friday.