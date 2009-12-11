Saints coach Payton is lead plaintiff in Chinese drywall lawsuit

Published: Dec 11, 2009 at 06:26 AM

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints coach Sean Payton is one of about 2,100 plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against a Chinese manufacturer of drywall blamed for damaging homes and sickening residents.

Payton is listed as the lead plaintiff in a suit filed Wednesday in federal court in New Orleans against Knauf Plasterboard Tainjin Co. Numerous lawsuits have been filed over the drywall.

In June, Payton told reporters he moved his family out of their suburban New Orleans home and said he was suing the Chinese maker of drywall used in it.

The plaintiffs in the newly filed suit include residents of Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi. Dozens of homebuilders, remodelers, building suppliers and drywall distributors also are named as defendants.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

