Saints coach Dennis Allen on Taysom Hill: 'He's a multiple-position player'

Published: Jun 17, 2022 at 08:17 AM
New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said earlier this spring that Taysom Hill would focus on playing tight end rather than quarterback.

After battling through multiple injuries last year, Hill hasn't been seen during offseason workouts, but when he does hit the field, it will be in a multi-faceted role.

"We talk all the time about positionless players on defense. I don't know if positionless is the right word for Taysom; he's a multiple-position player," Allen said, via Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune. "I look at him as a weapon in the passing game. I look at him as a weapon playing at the quarterback position. I look at him with the ball in his hands. I look at him on special teams and a lot of different areas.

"There's a ton of places Taysom Hill can help this team win, and we want to utilize him in all those different roles."

Sean Payton was Hill's biggest champion as a quarterback, so it's no surprise the staff taking over would move the 31-year-old back to a do-it-all role. Hill can undoubtedly be a weapon, but he's not a full-time starting NFL quarterback.

Jameis Winston is set to be the starter when fully cleared from his ACL tear, and Andy Dalton was signed to be the backup.

Moving Hill back to a Swiss Army knife role gives the Saints another weapon on offense, a gadget that forces the defense to prepare for a player who could run, pass or catch the ball anytime he's on the field. Hill is much more valuable in this role than he is as a backup quarterback.

