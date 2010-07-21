Saints close to signing Ramsey; Brunell about to become a Jet

With their free-agent handcuffs about to be removed, the New Orleans Saints are prepared to sign backup QB Patrick Ramsey this week, according to a league source.
Career Statistics
Seasons 9
Yards: 5,930
TD/INT: 35/30
Ramsey, a native of Louisiana, worked out for the Saints early this offseason. New Orleans has a drastically inexperienced roster at quarterback behind All-Pro starter Drew Brees, with just Chase Daniel (entering his second year after playing virtually none as a rookie), and rookie Sean Canfield.
The Super Bowl champions want someone with starting experience to provide much-needed security -- Daniel, undrafted out of Missouri, and Canfield, a seventh-round pick out of Oregon State, have yet to throw an NFL pass.
Ramsey, 31, is a former first-round pick for the Washington Redskins who has spent nine years in the league. He is a cerebral quarterback with a live arm, but has not played with any regularity since 2004, and has started just one game since then. Ramsey spent time as a reserve with Detroit and Tennessee last season.
Interestingly, the player he split starting duties with in Washington, veteran passer Mark Brunell, is poised to sign with another team this week -- the New York Jets, who as conference finalists were also bound by the new CBA rules. Brunell and Ramsey competed to be the Redskins' starter in 2004 and 2005, alternating time at the top of the depth chart.