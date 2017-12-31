Saints clinch NFC South title despite loss to Bucs

The postseason is returning to the Superdome.
The New Orleans Saints (11-5) clinched the NFC South on Sunday, thanks to the Atlanta Falcons' (10-6) 22-10 win over the Carolina Panthers (11-5).
49ers TE George Kittle was asked who he'd prefer to be the team's starting quarterback between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in 2022.
Jadeveon Clowney and the Browns have agreed to terms for a return, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Giants DE Leonard Williams told reporters during last week's OTAs that there is a "contagious energy" being brought in practice under the team's new regime. Part of that energy stems from new defensive coordinator Don Martindale's signature aggression.
Rookie TE Jake Ferguson speaks on the significance of wearing Daryl Johnston's old No. 48 for the Dallas Cowboys.
Set to play for the third franchise and fourth head coach of his career, WR Allen Robinson has joined the reigning Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams and believes he's poised for his best season yet -- which is a sizable statement considering his resume.
The Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Nick Foles are working on a deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday afternoon.
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday the signings of tight end Jelani Woods and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann to finalize their 2022 draft class.
New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell gives his initial assessment of Kellen Mond as the quarterback prepares for Year 2.
Sammy Watkins' latest stop has him in a new location, but among familiar company. Watkins' position coach, Jason Vrable, doubles as Green Bay's pass game coordinator in 2022. He's bringing with him some familiar terminology from their days spent together in Buffalo, and believes the wide receiver's move to Green Bay will position him for success.
Robert Woods watched his Rams teammates win a Super Bowl without him. Then the Rams signed his replacement and shipped him to Tennessee. It would be understandable if the veteran wide receiver was a little bitter or slow to adjust to his new environment. Instead, Woods is feeling slightly impatient in his return from season-ending knee surgery.
Newly acquired Commanders QB Carson Wentz reflects on the comments made by Colts owner Jim Irsay followed by the end of the 2021 season.