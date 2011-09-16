Saints CB Porter sits out practice Friday

Published: Sep 16, 2011 at 07:10 PM

New Orleans Saints cornerback Tracy Porter did not practice Friday, putting into doubt whether he will play in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Porter sat out practice with a calf injury and is listed as questionable. Wide receiver Lance Moore (groin) and safety Roman Harper (ankle) were limited in Friday's practice and are also listed as questionable.

Coach Sean Paytontold The Times-Picayuna on Thursday that he is optimistic Moore will be able to play Sunday.

The Saints are already without wide receiver Marques Colston, who fractured his collarbone and is expected to miss four weeks.

