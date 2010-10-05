Saints, Cardinals still seeking consistency

Ken Whisenhunt has a tough task ahead.

(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

The storyline
These two teams met in the playoffs a year ago and if the Saints had not physically pummeled then-Cardinals QB Kurt Warner, perhaps they don't win the Super Bowl. Yeah, that was only a few months back.

Why you should watch
There is no better time for Drew Brees and the Saints offense to get healthy than this week. The Cardinals can't do anything right and undrafted rookie Max Hall could make his first NFL start.

Did you know?
Brees is 3-0 in his career against the Cardinals. ... New Orleans DT Sedrick Ellis has a sack in three of four games this year. ... Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has 542 career catches -- the second-most in franchise history. ... Arizona's Darnell Dockett leads all defensive tackles with 25 tackles since 2007.

