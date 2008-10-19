Saints' Bush to have knee surgery, miss 3-4 weeks

Published: Oct 19, 2008 at 12:49 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- New Orleans running back Reggie Bush is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery Monday that is expected to sideline him three to four weeks, a Saints source told NFL Network's Adam Schefter.

The Saints looked to get above .500, but were dominated in a 30-7 loss to the Panthers. However, the loss wasn't the only bad news to come out of the game for New Orleans.

The Saints believe Bush has injured the meniscus in his left knee in Sunday's loss to Carolina.

However, the Saints have a bye after their game in London against the Chargers, so Bush could wind up missing only one game, reports Schefter. But exactly how long Bush will be out, and how many games he will miss, will not be known until doctors perform Monday's surgery.

Bush will not travel with the Saints to London.

Bush injured his left knee on a punt return late in the first half. He reversed field on his run, which ended when he stepped out of bounds on the Carolina sideline. He seemed to pull up a bit and favor his left leg after that.

Bush missed practice earlier this week with swelling in his left knee, but the Saints said the injury was not serious.

Bush had 55 yards on nine carries, caught one pass for 5 yards, and had a 3.5 average on three punt returns against Carolina.

Payton said the Saints became "one-dimensional" after Bush left the game, which the Panthers won 30-7.

But quarterback Drew Brees noted the Saints played the final four games of last season without Bush -- they went 2-2 while he was out with a knee injury -- and proved this year they could persevere when tight end Jeremy Shockey and receiver Marques Colston missed games.

"Of course it's tough. He's a big-time playmaker," Brees said. "We're going to miss him, and I hope he's not out very long."

Information from the Associated Press was included in this report

