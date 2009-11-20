Saints' Bush questionable vs. Bucs after missing another practice

Published: Nov 20, 2009 at 08:09 AM

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints running back Reggie Bush has been held out of practice for the third consecutive day, and he is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bush came out of last weekend's game against the St. Louis Rams with swelling and soreness in his left knee, which was surgically repaired twice in a three-month span a year ago.

Saints coach Sean Payton says Bush's knee is bruised and swollen. Payton says that happens with a knee that has had surgery.

Payton said Bush knows the offense well enough that he could step in without the practice repetitions. But at the same time, Payton doesn't want to risk a setback with his star running back.

