Saints' Bush has partially torn knee ligament, will not play

Published: Dec 08, 2007 at 07:34 AM

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush will not play on Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons because of a knee injury.

Bush had been listed as questionable after an MRI exam this week indicated a partially torn left knee ligament. The team did not comment on Saturday about Bush's prospects for the rest of the season.

Bush became the Saints' featured running back when a knee injury ended Deuce McAllister's season in the third week. Bush has scored six touchdowns with 581 yards rushing and 417 yards receiving.

With Bush out, Jamaal Branch, Aaron Stecker and rookie Pierre Thomas will see time at running back. Thomas returned to practice on Friday following a kidney bruise.

The Saints (5-7) have a slim chance at an NFC wild-card spot.

