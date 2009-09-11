Saints' Brown to miss several weeks after second surgery

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints left tackle Jammal Brown has undergone hip surgery, a procedure that officials say could keep him off the field for several weeks.
Friday's surgery was the second for Brown. Saints coach Sean Payton said that Brown had also undergone successful sports hernia surgery. Payton said Brown is "having a scope on his left hip."
Jermon Bushrod, a 2007 draft pick from Towson, will get his first' career start in Sunday's opening game against Detroit.
Payton says he's not sure when Brown started having problems with the hip.
