Saints' Brown to miss several weeks after second surgery

Published: Sep 11, 2009 at 01:42 PM

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints left tackle Jammal Brown has undergone hip surgery, a procedure that officials say could keep him off the field for several weeks.

Friday's surgery was the second for Brown. Saints coach Sean Payton said that Brown had also undergone successful sports hernia surgery. Payton said Brown is "having a scope on his left hip."

Jermon Bushrod, a 2007 draft pick from Towson, will get his first' career start in Sunday's opening game against Detroit.

Payton says he's not sure when Brown started having problems with the hip.

Brown hasn't been with the Saints since leaving Houston midway through the team's trip to practice against the Texans in mid-August. He left the preseason trip to get checked for the hernia.

