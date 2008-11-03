Saints bring in third kicker and punter of season

Published: Nov 03, 2008 at 03:40 AM

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have signed free-agent kicker Garrett Hartley and punter Glenn Pakulak, one day after cutting kicker Taylor Mehlhaff and punter Ben Graham.

Hartley, a former University of Oklahoma kicker, signed as a rookie with the Denver Broncos in April and was released prior to training camp.

Mehlhaff, who the Saints drafted last spring but cut after training camp, was brought back to replace injured kicker Martin Gramatica in Week 6. In three games, Mehlhaff was 3-for-4 on field goals and 9-of-10 on extra points.

Graham replaced Steve Weatherford, who was cut after the Saints' loss to Carolina on Oct. 19. Graham's only appearance for the Saints came last Sunday in London. He punted three times, averaging 42 yards.

"We were impressed with both Garrett and Glenn throughout the competitive sessions and we will continue to evaluate the positions closely throughout the remainder of the season," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said Wednesday.

The Seattle Seahawks signed Pakulak as a rookie free agent in 2003. He had stints with Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Oakland, Tennessee and Chicago but has not played in a regular season game.

The Saints also signed defensive back Tanard Davis to the practice squad.

