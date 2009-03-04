Saints bring back WR Henderson to be deep threat

METAIRIE, La. -- Deep-threat wide receiver Devery Henderson re-signed with the New Orleans Saints for four more years Wednesday. NFL Network's Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth $12 million over four years with $6 million guaranteed.
"We believe Devery is just beginning to reach his potential," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "Every year since we arrived in 2006, he has added a new facet to his game. The big plays stand out because there have been so many, but he's also developed into a consistent receiver. He fits in well with our group at wide receiver and has been a big part of the success we've had on offense."
Keep up to date with all of New Orleans' free-agent signings this offseason, including the addition of former Bills CB Jabari Greer. Free-agency tracker
Henderson, who averaged over 23 yards per catch over the last three seasons, said he talked to four other teams but had no other offers.
Henderson has 18 receptions of 40 yards or more during his five-year NFL career. In 2008, he set a career high with 793 yards on 32 catches, leading the NFL with an average of 24.8 yards per reception.
A second-round draft pick in 2004 out of LSU, Henderson has started 32 of 60 games in his career.
Henderson is the third high-profile player to re-sign with the Saints since the start of free agency Friday. Middle linebacker Jonathan Vilma and right tackle Jon Stinchcomb also are staying with the team.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report