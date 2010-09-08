Saints bring back TE Humphrey; CB Torrence released

Published: Sep 08, 2010 at 10:58 AM

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have re-signed tight end Tory Humphrey and waived cornerback Leigh Torrence.

Humphrey, who also plays on special teams, had been waived earlier in the week when the Saints added veteran linebacker Danny Clark to the roster.

Saints coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that his decision to bring Humphrey back and release Torrence stemmed from his belief that starting cornerback Tracy Porter has recovered enough from a recent bout of left knee soreness to play well against the Minnesota Vikings in both teams' season opener Thursday night.

Payton also said starting linebacker Jonathan Vilma is probable for the opener, but reserve running back Chris Ivory and reserve linebacker Stanley Arnoux will not play.

