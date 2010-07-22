Saints bring back DE McCray month after release

Published: Jul 22, 2010 at 08:27 AM

The Saints have re-signed defensive end Bobby McCray to a one-year contract just one month after abruptly releasing him.

McCray appeared to be in line to compete for a starting job in 2010 when the Saints released former starter Charles Grant, who had missed the postseason with a torn triceps.

However, New Orleans signed former Chicago Bears starting defensive end Alex Brown, along with former Tampa Bay lineman Jimmy Wilkerson, who has the versatility to play on the interior or on the outside of the defensive line.

During minicamp in early June, McCray saw a lot of action with the first team while Brown was still new to the Saints' scheme and Wilkerson was limited in practice while continuing to rehabilitate a left knee injury.

When the Saints released McCray on June 21, it appeared they were planning to move forward with Brown and Wilkerson rotating at left defensive end and Will Smith playing most of the snaps on the right side. McCray was left "speechless" by the move, according to The Times-Picayune.

McCray started all three of the defending champions' playoff games last season, making six tackles and a memorable block that flattened Arizona quarterback Kurt Warner after an interception.

McCray has played all 32 regular season games since joining the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2008, registering 7.5 sacks. The six-year veteran has tallied 29.5 career sacks with eight forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The Saints also announced Thursday that they have signed center Matt Tennant, the team's 2010 fifth-round draft pick.

Training camp for the Saints opens on July 29.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

