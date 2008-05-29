Saints-Bolts matchup in London sells 40,000 tickets in 90 minutes

"We are delighted to report the overwhelming interest in this year's game," said Alistar Kirkwood, managing director of NFL UK. "Today's sales at Ticketmaster have matched the pace at which tickets were bought for last year's game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants, which was historic in being the first-ever regular-season game outside North America. This proves that our event is one of the most eagerly awaited on the British sports calendar."