Saints-Bolts matchup in London sells 40,000 tickets in 90 minutes

Published: May 29, 2008 at 08:00 AM

LONDON -- It took just 90 minutes on Thursday to sell 40,000 tickets made available for the NFL's second overseas regular-season game.

The San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints will play on October 26 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The tickets were available to fans who were randomly selected from an overwhelming number of registered ticket requests.

"We are delighted to report the overwhelming interest in this year's game," said Alistar Kirkwood, managing director of NFL UK. "Today's sales at Ticketmaster have matched the pace at which tickets were bought for last year's game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants, which was historic in being the first-ever regular-season game outside North America. This proves that our event is one of the most eagerly awaited on the British sports calendar."

Because of the demand for tickets, the NFL released an additional 5,000 tickets that went on sale immediately. There also has been an increase in the number of tickets that will be offered in the second sale of tickets to fans who registered in February when the game was announced.

Last year's Wembley game was such a success that the NFL has committed to playing at least one game in the UK for each of the next three seasons, beginning with this year's matchup of teams who have each come within one game of reaching the Super Bowl in the past two seasons.

The Chargers are led by running back LaDainian Tomlinson, who set an NFL record by scoring 31 touchdowns in 2006 and was also named the league's MVP that season.

The Saints feature one of the most exciting players in the NFL in running back Reggie Bush, who appeared alongside English soccer star David Beckham in a series of TV commercials following the former England captain's move to America.

Both Tomlinson and Bush are scheduled to make a promotional visit to London next month.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

The First Read: Six initial thoughts heading into Championship Sunday

Will Jalen Hurts and the Eagles outrun Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers in the NFC title match? Can the Bengals top the Chiefs once more for AFC supremacy? Jeffri Chadiha outlines six initial thoughts heading into Championship Sunday.

news

Niners' depth, talent shines as they defeat Cowboys despite not playing 'best game'

Niners LB Fred Warner admitted his squad "didn't play our best game" on Sunday. Being able to get the better of a top-notch opponent without its top game certainly bodes well for San Francisco's chances against the Eagles next week, NFL.com's Jim Trotter writes.

news

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy declines to elaborate on bizarre final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys' final play in their loss to the 49ers featured O-linemen spread out wide and Ezekiel Elliott lined up at center. HC Mike McCarthy declined to get into the specifics of the strategy after the game.

news

2023 NFL Draft order: 27 of 31 first-round picks locked in; Cowboys hold 26th selection

The top 27 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order are locked in. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team heading into Championship Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE