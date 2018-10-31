Saints' Benjamin Watson, Demario Davis fight for voting rights

"The word ineffable -- 'too great to describe in words' -- speaks to the impact this is going to have in our communities across this state," Henderson says. "For one, it gives us an opportunity to shift the narrative. When you hear folks talk about how they want to be tough on crime, it's a different audience listening now. This audience can engage now. It's not just an audience that [can be viewed as]: Here's a marginalized population, so I can say what I want to say or do what I want to do without any consequences or repercussions. A lot of the folks who understand the wants, needs and desires of folks who have been formerly incarcerated -- they can change policy now. We're in a position where we can start electing people who not just look like us, but think like us, who understand the impact that these policies have on our lives and on our children's lives."