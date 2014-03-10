Saints backfield likely to see fantasy overhaul

There's also been talk that the Saints want to use a more ball-control offense in 2014. That doesn't mean this team is going to turn into the 2006 Kansas City Chiefs, especially not with a star quarterback like Drew Brees at the helm, but the numbers at the end of last season point toward this transition. In the first 14 weeks of the 2013 campaign, coach Sean Payton's offense averaged just over 23 carries. That total grew to 30.5 in the final four weeks (including the playoffs).