Saints at Ravens, Jets at Steelers on NFLN Wednesday

Published: Dec 21, 2010 at 07:18 AM

NFL Network's Wednesday Night "Field Pass" Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 22

» 8 p.m. NFL Replay:** New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens**

Baltimore running back Ray Rice rushed for 153 yards and scored two touchdowns as the Ravens ended the New Orleans Saints' six-game winning streak with a 30-24 victory. NFL Replay features exclusive sideline sound from the game.

» 9:15 p.m. NFL Replay:**New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers**

New York quarterback Mark Sanchez threw for 170 yards and rushed for a touchdown as the Jets ended their two-game losing streak with a 22-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL Replay features exclusive sideline sound from the game.

» 10:30 p.m. Sound FX:Week 15

A compilation of the best sights and sounds from around the league from Week 15 including the Eagles-Giants, Jets-Steelers and Saints-Ravens games.

NFL Replay offers an exclusive look at the previous week's games in a condensed, 75-minute, high-octane format. With the use of bonus NFL Films and NFL Network footage, including never-before-seen camera angles and coaches' commentary, combined with exclusive wired sound from the field, locker rooms and sidelines, viewers will experience the game like never before.

Both 75-minute NFL Replay programs are a part of the new "Field Pass" block airing every Tuesday and Wednesday from 8-11 p.m. "Field Pass" takes fans inside the game like never before with exclusive NFL Films footage and sound. Following NFL Replay at 10:30 p.m. is Sound FX featuring a "best of" theme highlighting an NFL great on Tuesday nights and a compilation of the sound from the previous Sunday's games on Wednesday.

*Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. on NFL Network**

» Bob Papa (PxP), Matt Millen and Joe Theismann (analysts) with Alex Flanagan (sideline reporter).

» Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. and features a Deion Sanders sit down interview with Pittsburgh wide receiver Hines Ward.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on Saints DE Cam Jordan: 'One of the players I have the most respect for in the league'

To begin his Wednesday news conference, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick complimented a list of New Orleans Saints players and coaches ahead of their Week 5 game. Belichick spent a little extra time talking about Cam Jordan. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes puts WR struggles on himself: 'I think if I start playing better, everybody will start playing better'

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense isn't glistening as per usual and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is shouldering the blame for that, in particular the lack of production from his WR corps. "I just haven't played very good to start the season," Mahomes said Wednesday, "so I think if I start playing better, everybody will start playing better."
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on rookie De'Von Achane: 'I think the entire NFL can see it. Dude's a special player.'

Dolphins rookie RB De'Von Achane has taken the league by storm over the past two weeks, but QB Tua Tagovailoa has been impressed by his teammate's work ethic and mind for the game as much as his game-breaking ability. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 5 matchup previews

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a new episode of the podcast. 