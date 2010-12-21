Saints at Ravens, Jets at Steelers on NFLN Wednesday

NFL Network's Wednesday Night "Field Pass" Schedule
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Baltimore running back Ray Rice rushed for 153 yards and scored two touchdowns as the Ravens ended the New Orleans Saints' six-game winning streak with a 30-24 victory. NFL Replay features exclusive sideline sound from the game.
New York quarterback Mark Sanchez threw for 170 yards and rushed for a touchdown as the Jets ended their two-game losing streak with a 22-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL Replay features exclusive sideline sound from the game.
» 10:30 p.m. Sound FX:Week 15
NFL Replay offers an exclusive look at the previous week's games in a condensed, 75-minute, high-octane format. With the use of bonus NFL Films and NFL Network footage, including never-before-seen camera angles and coaches' commentary, combined with exclusive wired sound from the field, locker rooms and sidelines, viewers will experience the game like never before.
Both 75-minute NFL Replay programs are a part of the new "Field Pass" block airing every Tuesday and Wednesday from 8-11 p.m. "Field Pass" takes fans inside the game like never before with exclusive NFL Films footage and sound. Following NFL Replay at 10:30 p.m. is Sound FX featuring a "best of" theme highlighting an NFL great on Tuesday nights and a compilation of the sound from the previous Sunday's games on Wednesday.
*Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. on NFL Network**
» Bob Papa (PxP), Matt Millen and Joe Theismann (analysts) with Alex Flanagan (sideline reporter).
» Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. and features a Deion Sanders sit down interview with Pittsburgh wide receiver Hines Ward.